Ramdas Athawale Backs Payal Ghosh; Gives 7-day Warning To Police Before Starting Protests

Ramdas Athawale, president of the Republican Party of India (RPI), on Monday came out in support of actor Payal Ghosh in her fight against director Anurag Kashyap. In a joint press conference, Athawale asserted that his party will protect Payal Ghosh as she has dared to come out and speak about her tragic experience.

Athawale said, "She has dared to complain against Anurag Kashyap. Many actors came out in support of him, but Kashyap hasn't assaulted them. This is about Payal Ghosh and her experience. She will get protection from my party. We are hoping for action against the accused soon. I will be writing to Amit Shah soon. Kashyap should be arrested soon."

Athawale further said that they are giving a 7-day ultimatum to Mumbai Police to arrest Kashyap or RPI will start protests across Mumbai. Ghosh said, "I have risked my career to talk about this. It takes courage to speak about this. Would request everyone to not fear and come out and speak."

Thank you India for your constant support..!! Jai Hind !!#अनुराग_कश्यप_को_जेल_भेजो — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) September 28, 2020

The actor and her lawyer Nitin Satpute on Sunday reached the police station demanding a quick probe, six days after she filed an FIR against Kashyap accusing him of raping her at a place on Yari Road in Versova in 2013. Ghosh said she met senior officials at the police station and threatened to go on a hunger strike "if justice is not delivered to me quickly".

The FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty,), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement), an official said, adding that further investigation is underway. Kashyap will be called for questioning in connection with the alleged seven-year-old incident, he said.

According to sources, Payal Ghosh has also filed a complaint against Anurag Kashyap under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on Wednesday evening for consuming chemical substances.

