Athawale On Hyderabad Encounter: 'I Will Talk To Telangana CM On Initiating A Probe'

Reacting to the Hyderabad police encounter on Friday, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale stated that even the SC had passed orders mandating the death penalty for rapists. He also pointed out the law enacted by the Parliament after the 2012 Nirbhaya rape and murder case. Moreover, Athawale mentioned that encounters had also occurred in Mumbai. Earlier, in the morning, all the 4 accused in the Hyderabad rape and murder case were killed in a police encounter.

“I think that regarding the rapists- the Supreme Court has also passed the orders that such people should get the death penalty. And when the Nirbhaya rape and murder happened in Delhi, there was a law passed by the Parliament that people committing such acts should get the death punishment. I think that when the police went to apprehend the rapist when there is an attack on the police, the police always does encounters. Such a thing has not happened in Mumbai recently. But before this, in many encounters, members of the gang wars have died and some police personnel also died,” the Union Minister said.

'No problem with conducting a probe'

When asked whether the encounter could be probed, the Union Minister answered in the affirmative. Conceding that it was the responsibility of the police in this regard, he reckoned that it was also the responsibility of the police to retaliate for self-protection. Furthermore, he revealed that he would speak to the Telangana CM regarding initiating a probe into the matter.

