Ramdas Athawale Slams Sharjeel Imam's 'break India' Remark; Calls Him A "terrorist"

Even as former JNU student and Shaheen Bagh Coordination committee chief Sharjeel Imam is on the run, Union Minister and Republican Party of India's chief Ramdas Athawale has said that his statement is against the nation. Athwale added that he should be punished under sedition. Speaking about the alleged anti-national slogans raised in the JNU campus in 2016, Athawale said that JNU administration is should take immediate action against the objectionable remark of their students.

"I don't know what Sharjeel Imam had studied, but he should understand that Assam and North East is an integral part of India. Sharjeel Imam should be punished under sedition. One who talks about breaking the nation is against the nation and stringent punishment should be given. JNU administration should take immediate action. The campus is becoming like a war zone and students are resorting to hooliganism, this is not right. Earlier in 2016, Kanhaiya Kumar and company raised anti-national slogans. Punishment should be given."

Till Monday morning, three complaints and one FIR under section 153 of IPC have been filed against Imam at various locations. On Sunday, his hometown in Bihar's Jahanabad was searched. Moreover, the Uttar Pradesh government has formed 16 teams to find him. Sources also informed that Assam police which was in contact with Delhi police crime branch has reached Delhi. Moreover, Aligarh police too have launched a manhunt in Bihar, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh.

In yet another shocking anti-India call, a video has emerged that shows former JNUSU member and Shaheen Bagh Coordination committee chief Sharjeel Imam instructing Muslims in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh on 13 February to cut off Assam from India by blocking the railways, roads. Claiming the detention of Assamese Muslims in the state's camps due to exclusion from NRC, Imam is seen instigating Muslims to 'use their anger productively'. Stating that this is the only way to make the Centre listen to them, he advised Muslims to do 'chakka jaam' to help Assam out of its turmoil.

He added, "Do you know what is happening to Assamese Muslims? NRC is already applied there, they have been put in detention centers. We may come to know that in 6-8 months all Bengalis have been killed - Hindu or Muslim. If we want to help Assam, then we will have to stop the way to Assam for the Indian Army and other supplies. The 'Chicken Neck ' belongs to the Muslims."

