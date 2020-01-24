Yoga Guru Ramdev Baba Ready To Visit Shaheen Bagh, Shares A Message For Protesters

Ahead of his impending visit to Shaheen Bagh, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev spoke exclusively to Republic TV’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Friday. In the interaction, he touched upon a range of issues including his motivation, not being given permission to visit Shaheen Bagh, the fear in the mind of Muslims and so forth. He concluded his remarks by stating that every Indian should work hard for the progress of the country.

Here is his view on important issues:

Motivation for visiting Shaheen Bagh

“A TV anchor told me that if Muslim people are being misguided, then you should go and convince them that CAA will snatch away your citizenship. I said that I am ready to go. I am a Fakir. I am neither in favour nor against (anyone). I am not going there with any agenda. I am a citizen of the country. Muslims are also the citizens of the country. I want to go there to talk with them. I have agitated against black money, scams.”

Delhi Police Commissioner’s advice

“Delhi Police Commissioner called me up and told me that the situation is not conducive for me to go. I want to talk to the people with love and affection. And if they want, I can put forth your views in front of the PM and the Home Minister. They have not given me permission to go for now.”

Shaheen Bagh protests

“There should be a non-violent agitation. There should be no convenience to the people. You cannot block a public road like this. The means of protest should be constitutional. The country should not be affected.”

“The people who are being inconvenienced by the Shaheen Bagh protests, who are taking 3-4 hours extra daily- what if they start a counter-protest? Is this how a country will run? The government should take stern action. You should protest, but you should allow the movement of people.”

Belies fear of Hindu Rashtra

“A gang is operating which is saying that Muslims are afraid because of CAA. Why are the country’s Muslims afraid? The so-called activists say that you should think logically. And then you demand your rights and protest. I want to ask them- what is the fear in Muslims? You should give logic for this. They say that we are afraid that it will become a Hindu Rashtra. I want to categorically state this- no one can make India a religious nation. India is a spiritual country by nature and culture.”

Preaches unity

“I am a responsible citizen of this country. I do not believe in the Hindu-Muslim divide. I always talk about connecting people. Everyone should work for the country for 8-18 hours. To sit indefinitely is not good for the country.”

