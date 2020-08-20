Chennithala Moves HC, Directs Govt To Produce All Collected Call Records Of COVID Patients

Ramesh Chennithala, the leader of opposition in Kerala has filed another plea in the High Court of Kerala. The petition seeks to direct the state government to produce the call records of people infected by Coronavirus, which has been collected by the police so far.

The matter had been slated to come up for hearing before the court.

"In the contemporary situation, it is absolutely mandatory to ask for the details, that have been collected so far on the strength of Exhibit P-1," said Minister Chennithala, in the plea.

"It is applicable that, ever since Exhibit P-1 was issued, Article 21 of the Constitution of India, which seeks the right to privacy has been completely violated. The Call Detail Records(CDRs) of patients found COVID-19 positive and are quarantined, have been collected by the police at a massive scale," further added the plea.

Opposition Minister of Kerala Ramesh Chennithala, earlier had also filed a petition that was seeking directions to not collect call detail records of any person, infected with the Coronavirus from any of the cellular service providers.

Pinarayi Vijayan, the CM of Kerala, did inform that "the police were collecting the call details of COVID-19 patients for contact tracing, to control the spread of viral disease in the southwestern state".

At present, the Police department of Kerala is using the contact-tracing strategy, to determine how many people had come in close contact with the COVID positive patients and whether these people are showing any symptoms of the same.

As of Thursday, the total number of active cases within the state stood at 17,442, with 32,607 people getting cured, discharged or migrated and the death toll reached at 182.

Amid the pandemic, which has claimed the lives of almost 53,866 people across the nation, as of Thursday, the Kerala government came up with the policy to curb the number of cases in the state. The policy aims at collecting call details of people in the state, who were found positive for COVID-19.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, in a press brief, dismissed the concerns regarding privacy, and mentioned that "the details would not be used for any other purpose or be passed to any other person.''

(With Inputs from ANI)

(Image Credits:ANI)