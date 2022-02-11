Rana Ayyub Charity Scandal: Proof Emerges, Ketto’s Letter To Donors Accessed By Republic

In a major development, trouble has mounted for journalist Rana Ayyub after Ketto - an intermediary platform between donors and campaigners - has informed its donors about the Enforcement Directorate (ED) case against her. The letter issued by Ketto was accessed by Republic TV on Friday, in which Ketto has informed its donors that the unutilized funds of three campaigns started by Ayyub in 2020-21 are still with Ayyub. Ketto informed the donors in good faith, so they can take any appropriate action as it did not 'validate, confirm or supervise use of funds' by its campaigners.

Ketto informs Rana Ayyub's donors of ED case

In its letter, Ketto states, "Out of the total funds received (about Rs 2.69 crores approx), only a portion has been spent (~ Rs 1.25 crores) and certain amounts have been or will be paid as taxes (~ Rs 90 lakhs). The balance funds, after these debits, are still retained by the Campaigner (Ayyub). Since the matter has been taken up by Indian law enforcement agencies, we are notifying you in good faith for taking such action as you deem appropriate".

FIR against Rana Ayyub

Rana Ayyub - a Mumbai-based journalist has come under the scanner of an alleged charity fund scandal on Thursday. The ED has issued a provisional attachment order after an FIR was registered by the Indirapuram police station in Ghaziabad for "illegally acquired money from general public in the name of charity". The complainant - a Ghaziabad resident - has alleged misuse of funds collected by Ayyub via the crowdfunding portal Ketto for three charity campaigns - Funds for slum dwellers and farmers (April- May 2020), Relief work for Assam, Bihar and Maharashtra (June- Sept 2020), and Help for Covid-19 impacted people in India (May-June 2021).

The ED's order reads, "Funds totalling to Rs. 2,69,44,680/-were raised on Ketto by Rana Ayyub. These funds were withdrawn in the bank accounts of her sister/father. Out of this amount, Rs.72,01,786/- was withdrawn in her own bank account , Rs. 37,15,072/- was withdrawn in her sister Iffat Shaikh’s account and Rs 1,60,27,822/- was withdrawn in her father Mohd Ayyub Waquif’s bank account. All these funds from her sister’s and father’s account were subsequently transferred in her own account."

The ED states that while Ayyub has submitted information of expense to the tune of Rs. 31,16,770, the actual expenses were found to be Rs. 17,66,970. "Fake bills were found to have been prepared by Ms. Rana Ayyub in the name of some entities to claim expenses on relief work. Expenses made for personal travel by air were claimed as expense for relief work," added ED.