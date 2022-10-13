'Rana Ayyub Cheated Public; Created Assets For Herself': ED Files Prosecution Complaint

In trouble for Rana Ayyub, the ED filed a prosecution complaint against her in the special PMLA court in Ghaziabad on Wednesday, making shocking allegations regarding the funds she had raised with the stated purpose of deploying them for various charity endeavours. However, the ED alleges that its probe found that only a small portion of this was used for the intended purpose; rather, Ayyub allegedly used the funds to create assets for herself, the ED says.

The central agency initiated its money laundering investigation based on the FIR registered at a police station in Ghaziabad under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the IT Amendment Act and the Black Money Act. She was accused of illegally acquiring funds from the general public in the name of charity by launching fundraiser campaigns on Ketto, an online crowdfunding platform. Moreover, the FIR alleged that she received foreign funding in violation of the FCRA.

"ED has filed Prosecution complaint against Rana Ayyub under PMLA, 2002 in Hon’ble Special Court, Ghaziabad on 12.10.2022." — ED (@dir_ed) October 13, 2022

What did the ED probe reveal?

As per the ED probe, Ayyub launched 3 fundraiser campaigns on Ketto from April 2020 onwards and collected funds amounting to Rs. 2,69,44,680.(Rs 2.69 cr) They pertained to raising funds for slum dwellers and farmers, relief work in Assam, Bihar and Maharashtra and helping those impacted by COVID-19 in India. While the funds were received in the accounts of her father and sister, they were subsequently transferred to her personal accounts. In a huge revelation, the ED stated that only Rs.29 lakh was used for relief work. But, she created fixed deposits worth Rs.50 lakh and transferred an equivalent amount to a new bank account.

Moreover, she also submitted fake bills to claim more expenses towards relief work. Thus, the central agency argued that Ayyub launched the aforesaid online campaigns with the sole intention of cheating the general public. According to the ED, she tried to project these funds as untainted and thus, has laundered the funds received from the general public. It added that she acquired proceeds of crime in form of FDs and bank balance. The ED also found merit in the allegation that she received funds from foreign countries without any approval or registration from the government.

Here's what the ED says:

"Investigation by ED revealed that the funds raised on the online platforms were received in the accounts of her father and sister and subsequently transferred to her personal accounts. Ms. Rana Ayyub utilized these funds to create a fixed deposits of Rs. 50 lakhs for herself and also transferred Rs. 50 Lakhs in a new bank account. ED investigation revealed that only approx. Rs. 29 lakhs was used for relief work. In order to claim more expenses towards relief work, fake bills were submitted by Ms Rana Ayyub. Subsequently, bank balances in the accounts of Ms. Rana Ayyub amounting to Rs.1,77,27,704/- (including FD of Rs. 50 Lakh) were attached u/ s 5(1) of PMLA vide a Provisional Attachment Order dated 04.02.2022.



Investigation by ED further revealed that Ms. Rana Ayyub illegally raised Rs. 2.69 Crore by launching three online campaigns in the name of charity by cheating the general public donors. These funds were not used for the intended purpose, instead used for creation of assets for herself. Ms Rana Ayyub has tried to project these funds as untainted and thus has laundered the funds received from general public. Ms Rana Ayyub also received these funds from foreign countries without any approval or registration from the government which is required under Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, 2010.



ED Investigation has established that Ms. Rana Ayyub had launched the aforesaid campaigns with the sole intention to cheat the general public and acquired Proceeds of Crime in form of FD and balances in bank accounts projecting them as untainted."

Attachment of funds

Rana Ayyub has already been questioned by the ED in connection with this case. On February 2, the central agency provisionally attached the bank balances in her accounts to the tune of Rs.1,77,27,704 under Section 5(1) of the PMLA. While she was stopped from travelling abroad on March 29 this year, the Delhi High Court granted her permission in this regard on April 4. In August, the Delhi HC restrained the ED from taking further steps on her attached property. At present, she is in the US as a Pritzker Fellow at the University of Chicago's Institute of Politics.