Ranas Crossed Line Of Free Speech But Not Enough Grounds To Invoke Sedition Charge: Court

In the Hanuman Chalisa row that recorded the arrest of independent MLA Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana, a special court in Mumbai noted that a mere expression of derogatory or objectionable words may not be a sufficient ground for invoking the charge of section against the couple. Notably, the court also held that 'undoubtedly' the Rana couple 'crossed the line of freedom of speech' as enshrined and guaranteed under the Constitution of India.

Special court judge RN Rokade made these observations while granting bail to the lawmaker couple on May 5 and a detailed copy of the order was made available on Friday. Justice Rokade held that prima facie at this stage the charge under IPC section 124A sedition was not tenable against the couple.

'Navneet Rana & Ravi Rana's call for Hanuman Chalisa, not sufficient ground to invoke sedition charges'

The Mumbai police have last week opposed the couple's bail plea, saying that while on the face of it their plan to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside CM Uddhav Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree' in suburban Bandra looked innocent, it was in fact a 'big plot' to challenge the state government. The plan was intended to cause a collapse of the law and order situation and then seek for dissolution of the present government by the Governor of Maharashtra, Mumbai Police had stated.

Taking a note of the transcripts of the couple's speeches, the special court said, "Undoubtedly, the applicants have crossed the lines of freedom of speech and expression guaranteed under the Constitution. However, a mere expression of derogatory or objectionable words may not be sufficient grounds for invoking the provisions contained in section 124A of IPC."

"The provisions would apply only when the written and spoken words have the tendency or intention of creating disorder or disturbance of public peace by resorting to violence. Therefore, though the statements and acts of applicants are blameworthy, the same cannot be stretched too far to bring within the ambit of section 124A of IPC," it said.

The Rana couple were arrested on April 23 and booked under provisions of the IPC, including charges of sedition and promoting enmity until they walked out of the jail on Thursday, a day after the court allowed their bail plea. In their bail plea, the Rana couple claimed that the call to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside a Chief Minister's house cannot amount to the crime of promoting feelings of enmity or hatred and the charge under section 153(A) cannot be sustained.

"It is pertinent to note that on perusal of the FIR, it is not the case of the prosecution that the said announcement (of Hanuman Chalisa recitation) was made with an intention to incite people to create disorder by acts of violence. The said announcements do not in any manner have the tendency of subverting the government by violent means, nor do the same have the effect of creating hatred, disaffection or contempt for the government," the court said.

Expressions in speech against CM Uddhav Thackeray 'extremely objectionable'

Referring to the transcripts of the speech of the couple, the court noted, "Prima facie, it appears that the applicants have used certain expressions and sentences against the Chief Minister, which are extremely objectionable."

It is to be noted here that political leaders play an important role in facilitating peace and tranquillity. Their vitality is appreciated due to the fact that they have followers who believe in what they say and act accordingly. Therefore, politicians and other public figures have greater responsibility, it said.

"In this view of the matter, I am of the considered view that prima facie, decisive ingredients of section 124A of the IPC are not made out at this stage," the judge noted while adding that the speech did not declare any order to amass weapons or gather armed outside the chief minister's residence.