Rane Questions Mumbai Police's Role In Disha's Death Probe, Lists Circumstance Ignored

Questioning the oddities surrounding the death of Disha Salian, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane on Thursday hit out at the Mumbai Police saying that the circumstances ignored by the police surrounding Disha's death raise a big question mark on their role in the case. "If it was an accidental death or suicide, why has the Mumbai Police changed the investigation officer of Disha Salian's case twice?" asked Nitesh Rane.

"If it was an accidental death, why did Rohan Rai and his friends plan a funeral on the 9th of June, but her post mortem was done on 11th. Why did her phone CDR reports show that her last call was done at 8.30 pm on 8th night and for 4-5 hours her phone was switched off but then at 12am, after her death someone uses her phone. All these circumstances raise a big question mark, the role of Mumbai Police and the way they have handled the case, it raises a question mark. This does not look like a suicide with everyone going into a panic mode," said Nitesh Rane.

Nitesh Rane writes to Home Minister Shah

On Wednesday, Nitesh Rane wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting him to provide security for Disha Salian's fiance Rohan Rai amid the various revelations unearthing around her death. Rane while speaking to Republic Media Network had made sensational disclosures implying links between the death of Disha and Sushant, which happened in a span of 6 days, suggesting that Rohan Rai was the key to the truth behind both deaths.

In his letter to the Home Minister, Rane expressed shock over how the Mumbai Police failed to question Rohan Rai, the deceased live-in partner, in their primary investigation in Disha's death. Rane chalked out the reasons for asking for protection for Rai stating that the latter may have been asked to avoid scrutiny and hence, flee from Mumbai. Rohan is conspicuous by his absence from the city, a week following the death of his fiancee. Rane in his letter also alleged that "some influential people" may have put pressure on him due to which he is "scared" to return to Mumbai.

Disha fell from the 14th floor of a building in Malad on June 8. Incidentally, Rhea, who has been jailed till September 22 for alleged involvement in a drug cartel, had also left Sushant’s residence on June 8. He was found dead on June 14.

