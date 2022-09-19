In a bid to give justice to a minor girl who was allegedly raped by six people in the Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led MP government used a bulldozer to demolish the houses of the three arrested accused in the Rewa gang rape case.

According to police officials, the search has been initiated for the remaining three accused in the rape case. Their properties are being traced by the administrative staff after which actions will be taken on their houses as well.

Speaking to media, Rewa Assistant Superintendent of Police Anil Sonkar said, “The administration decided to bulldoze the houses of the arrested accused. A search has been launched to nab the remaining three accused, and harsh actions will be taken on their homes as well.”

Rewa gang rape case

A 16-yar-old girl was gang-raped near the Ashtabhuji temple under Naigarhi police station limits in the Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday afternoon.

According to Mauganj SDOP Naveen Dubey, the girl along with her friend visited the temple. Later, both of them started walking toward the forest area adjacent to the temple. The six accused including two minor boys gang-raped the girl by taking her to a garbage dump. After identifying 6 accused on Saturday evening, a case has been registered under IPC section 376DA 395A 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and POCSO Act.