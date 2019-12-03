SENSATIONAL: Rape-accused Nithyananda Sets Up 'Kailaasa' Island Nation; Seeks Sovereignty

The absconding rape accused Nithyananda has now started his own nation. After buying a private island from Ecuador, Republic has learned that he has named the island as Kailaasa and has already designed a flag, passport, emblem for his island nation.

This island, situated close to Trinidad and Tobago, has been declared a Hindu sovereign nation by the self-styled Godman and even has a cabinet along with a Prime Minister. A public announcement has even called for donations for the country and through it, an opportunity to gain citizenship of ‘greatest Hindu nation’, Kailaasa.

Kailaasa - Nithyananda's nation

The website of this purported nation explains, ‘Kailaasa is an apolitical Nation whose vision is enlightened living on all humanity. Towards this goal, it is dedicated to the preservation, restoration and revival of an enlightened culture and civilization based on authentic Hinduism that was once practiced freely in over 56 nations across the continent from Afghanistan, India, Nepal, Burma, Sri Lanka, all the way to Singapore, Malaysia, Cambodia and Indonesia, but is now facing extinction due to persecution over a millennium’.

Two versions of the passport for ‘Kailaasa’ have been finalised on, one a golden colour and the other red. The flag has a maroon background and is burgee shaped with two emblems-one of Nithyananda on a throne and another of a Nandi. Nithyananda has appointed a cabinet to his ‘nation’ and a follower and close aide who goes by the name Ma as the Prime Minister. Sources told Republic that the controversial self-styled Godman has been conducting cabinet meetings every day at his island.

About Kailaasa nation - govt, cabinet etc.

The website says Kailaasa is a nation without borders created by dispossessed Hindus from around the world who lost the right to practice Hinduism authentically in their own countries. There are 10 departments in the government of Kailaasa including one ‘responsible for the Office’. of His Divine Holiness Bhagwan Sri Nithyananda Paramashivam, the government's international relations, and the Office of Digital Engagement & Social Media. Other departments include home affairs, defense, commerce, and education.

Visuals of his island nations' flag, emblem, cabinet:

Nithyananda's UN attempts to recognize Kailaasa

The legal team of Kailaasa has been working on a petition to the UN to recognize it as a nation. In the petition, Nithyananda has cried victim and claimed that his life is at peril in India because he wants to practice and spread Hinduism. The island bought from Vladi islands from Ecuador current has sovereign status and is private. The rape accused Godman Nithyananda had applied for the citizenship of the Central American country, Belize. This even as his Indian passport had expired on 30/09/2018 and the passport authorities in India refused to renew the same.

Republic had reported how Nithyananda had fled the country despite being in possession of an expired passport, possibly via Nepal, and by using a fake Venezuelan passport. Nithyananda faces multiple charges being tried in several courts in India and was out on bail. He has skipped 43 summons over the last one year.