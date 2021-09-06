'Rashmi Shukla Not An Accused': Mumbai Police Opposes Plea To Quash FIR On Leaking Of Docs

In an affidavit filed before the Bombay High Court, the Mumbai Police sought the dismissal of former Maharashtra Intelligence Commissioner Rashmi Shukla's petition. She had moved the HC in a bid to quash the FIR registered by the Cyber Cell against unknown persons in connection with the leaking of confidential information about police postings in the state. However, the Mumbai Police argued that Shukla has no locus standi to seek the quashing of the FIR as she has not been named as an accused.

Moreover, it clarified that the FIR did not pertain to the contents of the documents but rather the manner in which they were leaked. It also stated that the notices were issued to her simply to ascertain information in the investigation of the offences mentioned in the FIR. Earlier on September 2, the Maharashtra government informed a division bench of Justices SS Shinde and NJ Jamadar that it had handed over Shukla's letter, confidential report and phone interceptions to the CBI in the extortion case against ex-state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Rashmi Shukla's report

In a letter addressed to the then Maharashtra DGP Subodh Jaiswal on August 25, 2020, Rashmi Shukla revealed that she had received complaints of a network of "brokers"- individuals with political connections ensuring desired postings for police officers in an exchange for "massive monetary compensation". Stating that the phone numbers of the suspects were placed under surveillance to ascertain these charges, she stressed that due procedure was followed. Elaborating on the shocking details of the probe, she revealed that the aforesaid brokers are in contact with influential people and many police officers.

Opining that there is highly incriminating evidence against a number of individuals in this activity, she attached a detailed report in this regard. The letter also called for the report to be immediately brought to the notice of the CM as it casts aspersion on the credibility and functioning of the government. But, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis claimed that the CM did not take any action on this report to "save his government" and highlighted that the state government transferred Shukla from the post.