Ratan Lal's Post Deliberate & Malicious; Will Take Action Against Supporters: Adv Jindal

Students and teachers of Delhi University's Hindu College staged a protest outside the Maurice Nagar police station on Saturday over the arrest of Hindu college professor Ratan Lal, who reportedly made derogatory comments about the discovery of 'Shivling' inside Gyanvapi Mosque.

A major controversy has erupted over the professor's arrest, with many politicians and Left activists calling it an infringement of the right to freedom of speech.

Meanwhile, Advocate Vineet Jindal, who had lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police against Ratan Lal, claimed that the professor's remarks were part of a conspiracy to deliberately target the Hindu community.

The 50-year-old History professor had taken to his social media account to make offensive remarks against the fragments of Shivling found at the Gyanvapi mosque, where a court-appointed committee recently completed a videography survey.

Speaking to Republic, Advocate Jindal said it was shocking to see such comments coming from a Hindu. "Ratan Lal is deliberately targeting the Hindu community by speaking ill of the deities. His comments were so derogatory, that they can't be spoken of. An FIR has been lodged against him under relevant sections. I hope he is put behind the bars for this. He does not deserve to be a professor at such a prestigious university," said Jindal.

Referring to the uproar over Ratan Lal's arrest and the comments from political circles, the advocate added, "Those protesting for freedom of speech need to read the clause. The right to free speech comes with certain limitations. They may not have faith in the religion but it gives them no right to hurt others' religious sentiments. Sections 153A and 295 of the IPC take care of those making degrading remarks against one's religion."

Will file 1,000 complaints if needed: Advocate

Vineet Jindal also said that his team is ready to file as many complaints as possible against every individual who makes offensive remarks against Hindu deities.

"We are preparing a list of all those commenting in support of Ratan Lal. People are even threatening me for fighting against the professor. We will file separate complaints against them. Even if they are in thousands. They have to follow the law of the land and the Constitution," said Jindal.

On May 17, the Delhi police received a complaint against Ratan Lal regarding a deliberate and malicious post on Facebook intended to infuriate religious feelings by insulting a religion. Ever since the objectionable post was shared, Ratan Lal, who works as an Associate Professor of History at Hindu College, Delhi, has been facing massive outrage from netizens, many of whom raised alarm over the insights he shared with his students. Many, while responding strongly to the post, also tagged the Twitter handle of the Delhi Police, demanding action.