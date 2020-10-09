Ravi Kishan Lauds Republic TV; Backs Arnab Goswami Amid Mumbai CP's Falsities

Actor-turned politician Ravi Kishan on Friday appreciated the works of Republic Media Network and extended support to Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami after Mumbai Police Commissioner placed false allegations against the channel over TRPs.

The BJP MP said it was shocking to learn about the allegations against a channel that has been working hard to bring true facts in front of the viewers in several contentious cases. Praising Republic Media Network, Ravi Kishan said, the channel has gained wide popularity among people across the country and the citizens stand with it even after being falsely implicated by the Mumbai Police Commissioner.

“Media is regarded as the fourth pillar of democracy, it is quite shocking to hear about the allegations, especially against Republic TV which is doing an excellent job in uncovering the truth behind cases. The channel and its Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, are very popular in my native state of Bihar. There is no need to worry, Republic TV rocks. After the allegations came to light, the TRP of the channel has skyrocketed. The entire nation stands with the channel," Kishan said.

Arnab Goswami demands Mumbai CP's resignation

On Thursday, Arnab Goswami released a statement exposing the false allegations levelled by Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and demanded his resignation. He stressed that these charges have been levelled because the Republic Media Network questioned Param Bir Singh in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Arnab stated that such action only strengthens the resolve of everyone working at the Network to push for the truth even harder. He urged the Mumbai Police Commissioner to issue an official apology and face legal proceedings. The complaint over which Param Bir Singh held a press conference and proceeded to claim he would investigate a TRP Scam had actually named India Today, and not Republic TV.

Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami's statement pic.twitter.com/axhbJZ47eA — Republic (@republic) October 8, 2020

