Ravi Shankar Prasad Lauds SC's Verdict On PM CARES, Hits Out At Congress Party Over RGF

Shortly after the Supreme Court announced its verdict on the plea seeking the transfer of money from PM CARES Fund to the National Disaster Relief Fund, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad hit out at the Congress party for making accusations without facts saying that there was full transparency in the PM CARES fund.

"PM CARES is a registered public trust, made for emergency situations like COVID. You have to understand the difference. PM NRF, you know who was the CA, a minister in the government, I will not take names. There is full transparency in the PM CARES fund both in terms of legal requirement and management of funds received," said Ravi Shankar Prasad.

RSP hits out at Rajiv Gandhi Foundation

"The Rajiv Gandhi Foundation was a family foundation. You know that he got help from China too. The report of that foundation also talked about opening up the Indian market to Chinese products. I want to say with great pride that nobody has dared to make a single corruption accusation with the facts so far. Narendra Modi's government works with honesty, so the public gets its blessings and the same honesty is also reflected in the PM Cares Fund," he stated.

Talking about the breakup of the funds utilised so far Prasad said, "So far, Rs 3,100 crore has been given from PM Cares Fund in the fight against Corona, out of which Rs 2000 crore has been given for ventilators. 50,000 ventilators are provided through the PM Cares Fund, which are the highest since independence. 1000 crores was given from the PM Cares Fund to the states for arranging migrant labourers. 100 crores has been given for research of Corona vaccine."

SC verdict on PM CARES

Earlier in the day, a three-judge bench of the SC comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy, and MR Shah refused to issue a direction to transfer the funds collected in PM CARES to the NDRF. The petition in this regard was filed by the Centre For Public Interest Litigation. In the verdict, the apex court clarified that PM CARES and NDRF are two entirely different funds with different objective and purpose.

While the NDRF is a statutory fund required to be audited by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, PM CARES Fund has been constituted as a public charitable trust. The top court noted that no government money is credited in PM CARES, which entirely receives voluntary contributions from individuals and organizations. At the same time, the bench added that there is no statutory prohibition for the Centre utilising the NDRF to provide assistance in the fight against COVID-19.

