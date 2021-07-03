Red Fort Violence Accused Lakha Sidhana's Bail Extended By Delhi Court Till July 20

In a relief to gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana, a Delhi court has extended his interim protection in the Red Fort violence case till July 20, on Saturday. Sidhana who was 'absconding' since January 26 and had a bounty of Rs 1 lakh by Delhi police, was given interim protection from arrest by a Delhi court on June 26. Recently, Sidhana was booked by Chandigarh police on several charges, including rioting, assault on public servants during a protest march.

Sidhana's bail extended by Delhi court

A Delhi court extends interim protection from arrest to alleged gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana till July 20, in connection with the Red Fort violence case. — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2021

On June 26, Sidhana and farmer leaders, including Baldev Singh Sirsa and their supporters broke police barriers at the Chandigarh-Mohali border while trying to head towards the Punjab Governor house. The police on Sunday said five FIRs have been registered at sector 3, sector 17 and sector 36 police stations in Chandigarh. Sidhana has often irked farmers, most recently telling them to raise black flags along with the saffron 'Nishan Sahib' at their homes to mark ix months of the protest.

R-Day violence: Delhi police chargesheet details

In May, Delhi police filed 3232-page chargesheet in connection to the Red Fort violence claiming that farmers had aimed to make Red Fort a 'new protesting site', as per sources. It further claimed that planning for the Red Fort protest was done in November-December as tractors were bought in large numbers in Haryana & Punjab. Currently, farmers' protest has thinned out at Delhi's borders, but farmers refuse to call it off re-iterating 'No Ghar Wapsi till Law Wapsi'.

In preparation for the January 26 protest, Delhi police attached details of the surge in tractor sales in Punjab and Haryana in December 2020 as compared to 2019. Delhi police further claimed that Republic Day was 'specifically chosen to cause embarrassment at national and international level', in the charge sheet. Delhi police has named 16 people in its charge sheet including actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu. 13 out of 16 accused, including Sidhu, Iqbal Singh, and Mohinder Singh Khalsa are out on bail.

R-Day violence

Despite Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM)'s assurance and Delhi Police's conditions for the Republic Day tractor march, violence broke out on January 26, as the farmers entered Delhi - breaking barricades and cemented barriers, riding bikes brandishing swords, sticks and vandalising a bus, drove tractors at full speed towards the police - leading to clashes with Delhi police. As teargas shells, lathicharge was used, police claimed that over 500 personnel were injured and one protestor died after a tractor upturned. The most shocking act was when a group of farmers allegedly led by actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu breached the Red Fort and hoisted the 'Nishan Sahib' and the Kisan Union flag atop the Red Fort's dome and the Khalsa flag on the flag pole. In response, Delhi police fortified the city borders by cementing nails near barricades at Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) and Tikri (Delhi-Haryana) borders and booked several farm leaders.