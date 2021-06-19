Red Fort Violence: Delhi Court Takes Cognizance Of Police Chargesheet Against Deep Sidhu

In a breaking development in connection with the Republic Day violence, the Tis Hazari Court in Delhi has now taken cognizance of the charge sheet and the supplementary charge sheet, including Deep Sidhu, has also been named. The Court has taken cognizance of all the sections except some sections of the Arms Act where sanctions have not been received and has issued summons to all the accused persons. All the accused have been directed to appear through video conferencing on June 29.

The charge sheet has named Deep Sidhu and 15 others which said that it was a well-planned conspiracy to capture the Red Fort and convert it into the new protest site by farmers. It also mentioned the data of tractor purchases in Punjab which suggested it was a premeditated incident.

Earlier, Delhi Police had told the Court that there was video evidence to show that Sidhu entered Red Fort with supporters carrying lathis and flags. It also told the court that he was at the rampart of the fort where a flag was raised. On Republic Day, protestors did not follow the prearranged route and broke barricades to enter Delhi, clashed with police, and vandalized property in several parts of the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally. They also entered the Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts.

As per Live Law, Judge Gajender Singh Nagar said, "I'm taking cognizance of all the offenses except for those wherein sanctions are not received yet. Some of the sanctions under the Arms Act, Epidemics Act, and Disaster Management Act have not been received yet. All the accused persons need to appear through VC on June 29. For the accused persons who are in jail, warrants will be sent to Jail authorities."

The Police charge-sheeted them under sections 147, 148, 149, 152, 186,269, 279, 353, 332, 307, 308, 395, 427, 188, 452, 333, 201, 120B and 34 of Indian Penal Code; sec. 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act; sec. 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act; sec. 30 of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act; sec. 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act and sec. 51 of the Disaster Management Act, according to reports.

Farmers protest followed by Red Fort Violence

The agitating farmers have been protesting against the Centre's three laws since November, last year, demanding a complete abrogation. The protests escalated after the agitating farmers broke down barricades and entered Delhi which led to a massive clash between protesters and the police. The farmers then hoisted the SKM flag at the Red Flag on Republic Day. After the violence witnessed on Republic Day, Delhi police sealed the borders of the national capital by cementing nails near barricades, deploying additional troops, adding barbed wires, etc at Ghazipur and Tikri borders, blocking complete access to the roads. The protests had cooled down due to the devastating second wave of COVID-19.