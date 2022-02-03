Refused Money For Liquor, Man Kills Wife In J'khand

A 35-year-old woman was crushed to death with a stone allegedly by her husband in Seraikela-Kharswan district after she refused to give him money to buy liquor, a police officer on Thursday said.

The accused, Sudhir Mahato, found sitting beside the body, was arrested from the site of the incident, along the banks of a river in Guhia village of the district, Officer-in-Charge Manohar Kumar said.

Mahato had taken his wife Pushpa to the riverside on Wednesday evening, when an altercation ensued between them over demand for money to buy liquor, police officer said.

The accused allegedly attacked Pushpa fatally with a heavy stone when she refused to pay heed to his demand.

According to the couple's family members, the two often engaged in fierce arguments over Sudhir's "alcohol addiction".

They also said that the accused was apparently mentally unsound and had even undergone treatment in Ranchi a few months ago.

