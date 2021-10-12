Release Yuvraj Singh On Interim Bail, If Arrested On Joining Casteist Remarks Case: HC

The Punjab & Haryana High Court has ordered the Haryana Police to release former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh on bail if he is arrested on joining the probe in the casteist remarks case. The Bench headed by Justice Amol Rattan Singh was hearing Yuvraj Singh's plea seeking quashing of the FIR against him over his alleged casteist remark against his former teammate Yuzvendra Chahal during an Instagram chat last year.

Releasing a detailed order in the case on Tuesday, the Punjab and Haryana High Court noted that the Haryana Police is seeking only a “formal arrest” of the Yuvraj Singh in the case. Hence, if the investigating officer arrests the cricketer after he joins the probe, he would be released on interim bail upon furnishing bail and surety bonds, the court stated. Notably, on October 10, the High Court asked Yuvraj Singh to appear before Haryana police in a case. The matter has been adjourned for further hearing on November 18.

Yuvraj Singh booked

A complaint was lodged against Yuvraj Singh last year by a Dalit activist Rajan Kalsan after he allegedly used a 'casteist slur' to refer to his former teammate Yuzvendra Chahal. The remark had been passed in April 2020 during a live session with current India vice-captain Rohit Sharma. Following the incident, Singh faced severe flak on social media. In February, the 2011 World Cup winner was booked under sections 153, 153(a), 505, 295 of the IPC, and also relevant sections of the SC/ST Act over the incident. The complaint alleged that the cricketer's remarks were intentional and defamed the Dalit community. Soon after facing outrage over the incident, Yuvraj Singh had issued a public statement expressing regret over the statement.