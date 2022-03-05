Relief For IPS Officer Rashmi Shukla As Bombay HC Gives Her Interim Protection From Arrest

Slapped with an FIR in the phone tapping case, IPS officer Rashmi Shukla was granted protection from arrest until March 25 by the Bombay High Court on Friday. She had moved the Bombay HC challenging the case registered by the Pune Police against her for allegedly illegally tapping the phones of key Maharashtra politicians such as Nana Patole, Bachchu Kadu, Sanjay Kakade, and Ashish Deshmukh. Appearing for Shukla, BJP MP and senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani pointed out she had been singled out in the FIR despite the fact that other police offers were also involved in obtaining permission for surveillance.

In its order, the division bench of Justices SS Shinde and Nitin Borkar observed, "First of all, there is a delay in registering the FIR. Secondly, though other officers were involved in obtaining sanction for the surveillance of certain phone numbers, FIR is only against the petitioner". Consenting to provide her interim relief, "Thirdly, the petitioner is a high-ranking officer and is occupying a responsible post of ADG with the CRPF, Hyderabad. It is unlikely that she will abscond".

Moreover, the court also took cognizance of Jethmalani's submission that the IPS officer was willing to extend "full cooperation" to the police in its investigation. Adjourning the matter for further hearing to March 25, it asked the Pune Police to file its reply in two weeks' time. Having served as the Pune Police Commissioner and the State Intelligence Commissioner in the past, Shukla is currently on central deputation.

Congress demands probe against Fadnavis

Speaking to the media on the illegal phone tapping case, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil explained that action was taken against Rashmi Shukla on the basis of a report submitted by a committee comprising former DGP Sanjay Pandey, the state intelligence commissioner and the additional CP (special branch). It had initiated a probe into instances of illegal phone tapping during Devendra Fadnavis' tenure as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. As per reports, she has been booked under Section 26 of the Indian Telegraph Act.