Relief For Kamal Haasan As Madras High Court Quashes Case On 'Mahabharata' Comment

In a big relief for MNM president Kamal Haasan, the Madras High Court recently quashed a trial court's proceedings against him for hurting "religious sentiments". A single-judge bench of Justice G Ilangovan was hearing a Criminal Original Petition filed by the acclaimed actor. The complainant Aadhinatha Sundaram had taken offence to an answer given by Haasan during a television show broadcasted by a private channel at 9 pm on March 12, 2017.

When asked about the increasing violence against women in India, the MNM chief said that this was not surprising given that Indians revere Mahabharata, which depicts a woman being used as collateral during gambling. Contending that Haasan had insulted Hindus by deliberately making such a comment on the epic, Sundaram accused him of committing the offence punishable under Section 298 of the Indian Penal Code. This entails a jail term of up to one year or fine for an individual who deliberately hurts the religious feelings of anyone.

Subsequently, the Valliyoor Chief Magistrate acted on this private complaint and asked the police to inquire into the allegations. In a report submitted to the court, the police stressed that Section 298 is not applicable as the words spoken by the actor were general in nature. Despite this, the trial court not only examined the complainant and one witness but also took cognizance of the offence punishable under Section 298 and issued summons against Kamal Haasan.

'Criticism is a democratic right'

Maintaining that he does not find anything insulting in Kamal Haasan's remarks, the Madras High Court bench stated that it is a basic right of everyone to make a comment and draw analogies. Justice Illangovan noted, "No citizen got any right to stall the thought process of fellow citizen simply because, he thinks it is wrong. A wrong may be right in one's own thought. But, that will not give any right of cause of action to another, to initiate criminal prosecution".