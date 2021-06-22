Relief For Lok Sabha MP Navneet Kaur Rana As SC Stays Order Quashing Her Caste Certificate

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court stayed the Bombay High Court judgment which quashed the Scheduled Caste certificate of Amravati MP Navneet Kaur Rana. The HC's verdict came on pleas challenging the District Caste Certificate Scrutiny Committee's order dated November 3, 2017, validating the Scheduled Caste claim of Rana. One of the petitioners- veteran Shiv Sena leader Anandrao Adsul accused her of using fabricated documents to obtain the caste validity certificate for contesting from the Amravati seat which is reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates.

Appearing for Rana, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi told the SC bench comprising Justices Vineet Saran and Dinesh Maheshwari that the Scrutiny Committee had decided her caste status based on the original records produced before it. Maintaining that there is a presumption that documents over 30 years old are correct, he noted that no one had doubted their genuineness. According to him, the HC verdict was erroneous as it entered into factual determination in a writ petition by ignoring several documents.

On the other hand, Congress MP Kapil Sibal argued for the original petitioners asserting that the Vigilance Committee had found that many documents were fabricated. Questioning if the HC could have made such factual findings under Article 226 of the Constitution, the bench opined that the matter could have been remitted to the Scrutiny Committee for fresh consideration. Issuing notice on the Independent parliamentarian's plea, the case will be heard next on July 27.

The HC verdict

Navneet Rana defeated Adsul in the Amravati constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as an Independent candidate with the backing of Congress and NCP. However, she and her husband Navneet Rana, who won the Badnera Assembly seat in 2019, started backing BJP on various issues after the election. At present, both the Yuva Swabhiman Party members are not officially a part of either NDA or UPA.

In its verdict dated June 8, the HC observed that the application itself was made intentionally to make a fraudulent claim to enable Rana to contest the Parliamentary election on the seat reserved for a Scheduled Caste candidate. It directed the Independent MP to surrender the caste validity certificate within 6 weeks and pay a fine of Rs.2 lakh to the Maharashtra Legal Services Authority. Hinting at her possible disqualification as a Lok Sabha MP, the court held, "It is needless to observe that all the consequences in law provided upon cancellation of such fraudulently obtained caste certificate and caste validity certificate shall follow".