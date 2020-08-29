No Social, Religious Programmes In UP In Sept, Weekend Lockdown To Be Strictly Enforced

Due to the spike in COVID-19 cases, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has banned all the social and religious programs till September 30. Public has been prohibited from visiting social and religious places till the end of the next month. Chief Secretary, Home, Avanish Kumar Awasthi said that the UP Chief Minister instructed all district magistrates to deny permissions for religious and social programs during the lockdown.

UP Bans Social & Religious Events

Amid the rising coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh, the government has decided to impose a strict weekend lockdown and shut down religious places till the end of September. The district magistrates of the state have been asked to not give consent for any social and religious events informed Avanish Kumar. Yogi Adityanath has also directed the authorities to make sure that all the lockdown rules such as complete closure of markets are followed on the weekends till September 30.

Earlier on August 28, Uttar Pradesh government was planning lockdown for a fortnight after Allahabad HC concluded that the measures being taken to curb the spread of the virus in the state were not enough. The lockdown news was dismissed by the Uttar Pradesh government as 'untrue'.

As on Friday, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the state is 52,651. Until now, 1,57,879 patients have been recovered while the death toll has reached to 3,294. The Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh is at the 14th position in the state in terms of active Coronavirus cases. The total number of cases in the district is 7,611 after 93 COVID-19 positive cases were recorded Friday.

As per the official tally, the recovery rate in Gautam Buddh Nagar district has increased to 88.65 per cent and the mortality rate is 0.59 per cent. Currently, the total active COVID-19 cases in the district are 971 and the highest number of cases are in Lucknow (6,768) followed by Kanpur (3,097), Allahbad (2,866), Gorakhpur (2,532), Varanasi (1,786), Bareilly (1,410), Aligarh (1,333), Moradabad (1,299), Saharanpur (1,301), Ghaziabad (1,261), Barabanki (1,013), Meerut (992) and Ayodhya (984) in Uttar Pradesh.

