Replicating 66A? Similarities Emerge Between Kerala's Sec 118A & Provision Scrapped By SC

The Pinarayi Vijayan-led government's controversial ordinance inserting Section 118A in the Kerala Police Act, 2011, has evoked criticism from key parties in the opposition. Several petitioners including RSP MP NK Premachandran and Kerala BJP chief K Surendran moved the Kerala High Court challenging the constitutional validity of this amendment to the Kerala Police Act, 2011. Amid the increasing pressure from all quarters, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan announced that the state government shall not implement the amendment pending a "special discussion" in the state Assembly regarding this. Incidentally, Section 118A is quite similar to Section 66A of the Information Technology Act, 2000 which was struck down by the Supreme Court in 2015 for violating the right to freedom of speech and expression.

Comparison with Section 66A

As per Section 66A, "Any person who sends, by means of a computer resource or a communication device, (a) any information that is grossly offensive or has menacing character; or (b) any information which he knows to be false, but for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience, danger, obstruction, insult, injury, criminal intimidation, enmity, hatred or ill will, persistently by making use of such computer resource or a communication device; or (c) any electronic mail or electronic mail message for the purpose of causing annoyance or inconvenience or to deceive or to mislead the addressee or recipient about the origin of such messages, shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years and with fine.”

On the other hand, Section 118A of the Kerala Police Act, 2011, reads, "Whoever makes, expresses, publishes or disseminates through any kind of mode of communication, any matter or subject for threatening, abusing, humiliating or defaming a person or class of persons, knowing it to be false and that causes injury to the mind, reputation or property of such person or class of persons or any other person in whom they have interest shall on conviction, be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years or with fine which may extend to ten thousand rupees or with both."

Just like Section 66A, none of the expressions used in Section 118A are defined, giving rise to the apprehension that the Kerala Police might be empowered to arrest persons on the basis of vague allegations. Moreover, the punishment on conviction is almost the same and both are cognizable offences. This implies that the police do not require a warrant to arrest a person.

However, Section 118A goes a step ahead of Section 66A as it encompasses both defamation and injury to reputation. Additionally, the mode of communication for the commission of the offence is not restricted to a "computer resource or communication device", but extends to "any kind of mode of communication". The possibility of misuse also increases in the wake of the fact that the Kerala government's amendment includes a "class of persons" which might be construed to mean any group, organization, brand, or company.

