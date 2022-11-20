Reprise Of Shraddha Murder In WB's Baruipur: Man Killed By Wife & Son; Body Chopped

A reprise of the Delhi murder case, where Shraddha Walkar was strangulated and cut into 35 pieces by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala, was reported in West Bengal on Saturday. Ujjwal Chakraborty, a former navy man, was killed and his body was chopped into six pieces and dumped in a number of places allegedly by his wife Shyamoli Chakraborty, and his son, Raju Chakraborty in the Baruipur area of West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district.

Shadow of Delhi murder case in West Bengal?

55-year-old, Ujjwal went missing on November 14. A missing person's complaint was lodged thereafter, by some of his family members and Shyamoli and Raju were brought to the Baruipur Police Station for interrogation. During the interrogation, Shyamoli and Raju admitted that they killed Ujjwal.

Accusing Ujjwal of ''constantly torturing'' them, Shyamoli and Raju confessed what transpired. In their confession, they said that on November 14, the ex-navy personnel, in an inebriated condition, misbehaved with the son when he asked for his college fees. The son, in retaliation, pushed him, and Ujjwal hit his head on a chair.

He was then strangulated to death, by the mother-son duo. Later, Ujjwal's body was cut into six pieces with a hand saw, and the body parts were thrown in black plastic bags a few metres away from their house, Shyamoli and Raju further confessed before the police.

The mother-son was taken to the spot, from where the body parts were recovered. They have been arrested and sent to police custody.