Amid the Excise policy row, Republic has accessed inside details of the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) investigation. As per sources, it is learnt that prior to CBI raids that were conducted on Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's house, the Rouse Avenue Court had issued search warrants in the excise policy scam case.

While the FIR was registered on August 17, Special CBI judge MK Nagpal issued search warrants on Friday. The search list submitted by CBI included some documents. Ahead of the raid, the CBI submitted a search list (it is a list of expected seizures that a probe agency can make) that consisted -

documents

property papers

bunch of newspapers

After the 14-hour long searches, the CBI submitted a seizure memo that included--

mobile phone

laptop

files

Delhi's Excise Policy probe

In the alleged Delhi Excise Policy scam, the CBI in a statement said, 'irregularities were committed including in modifications in Excise Policy, extending undue favours to the licensees, waiver/reduction in licence fee, extension of L-1 license without approval etc. It was also alleged that Illegal gains on count of these acts were diverted to concerned public servants by private parties by making false entries in their books of accounts.

This comes after the CBI registered an FIR in the case, and named Manish Sisodia, the in-charge of Excise Policy, as accused number 1. The agency then, went on to conduct raids on August 17. Raids are underway at nearly 31 locations across the country, including in Delhi, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, and Bengaluru, which, so far, have led to the recovery of Incriminating documents/articles, digital records, etc.

