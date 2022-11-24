On Thursday, Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who killed his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar at their residence on May 18, was taken to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for a polygraph test in New Delhi.

Republic Media Network has accessed the inside details of Aaftab's polygraph test. The killer will be asked a set of 50 questions by forensic experts in order to establish the timeline of the murder. The test is expected to be conducted in a secluded room and might continue for two and a half hours. Following the polygraph, the Delhi police will conduct a narco test.

It is pertinent to mention that the test was supposed to be conducted on November 23 but was delayed as Aaftab told police he was suffering from a fever. The polygraph test is being performed on Poonawala on allegations that he is 'misleading' the probe. It was also revealed that he had changed his statements several times during the investigation and seemed non-cooperative.

Republic speaks to the forensic team on Aaftab's narco and polygraph test

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, FSL team head Dr. SK Gupta said, "When a criminal commits a crime, he might take some things and leave some. From the crime scene, we are able to collect physical evidence like- blood, semen, and saliva but there is information in the criminal's mind as well whenever he commits any crime. And narco is a way to get that information out of a criminal's mind-- it is to be believed that humans when in a subconscious state of mind always speak the truth as there is no manipulation and fabrication. The investigative agencies will get a big help with this test".

The head of the Psychological department said, "Polygraph examination is a non-invasive technique that is used to reveal concealed information from criminals. This is a physical method that takes place in our FSL department. And the next step to access as well as reveal the confined information is the narco test".

What is the procedure for polygraph & narco test?