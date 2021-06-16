Republic Accesses Kerala ATS Padam Forest Report; Finds Match With PFI Camp Location

After explosive substances including gelatin sticks and detonators were recovered from Padam forest of Kerala's Kollam district on June 14, the state's ATS raid report has matched the PFI (Popular Front of India) camp location. Upon accessing the report which was prepared on this matter, Republic Media Network learned that the Padam forest was allegedly being used by the PFI cadres to impart training on weapon and bomb-making.

Explosives Haul Case: Republic accesses Kerala ATS report

The report accessed by Republic TV read, "Revelations by the recently arrested cadres indicate that the dedicated youth cadres were imparted advanced physical and weapon handling training in dense jungles bordering Kerala and Tamil Nadu. One such camp imparting training on martial arts camp and handling use of explosives was suspected to be functioning in approximately 150 acres of encroached land in Padam, Punalla region in Kollam district."

As per the report by Kerala ATS, the Padam forest area was not only being used as a training ground but was earlier used for the recent Unity March of PFI. "Some forest officials suspected to be PFI sympathizers delayed the deployment of forest fire-watchers in Padam area till February 16, whereas the deployment of fire-watchers in rest of Kerala has started from January 1," it added. The report also detailed the suspicious activities, which were noticed around the PFI training camp in Padam forest of Kollam.

Explosives seized from Kerala forest linked to PFI 'training Camp': Officials

Officials of the state forest department had conducted a raid in the Kollam district on Monday that led to the recovery of two gelatin sticks, four detonators, batteries, some wires and adhesive substances on Tuesday. The searches were carried out by the department in the cashew plantations that are under the jurisdiction of the Kerala Forest Development Corporation at Pathanapuram in the district.

Top-notch officials like Thiruvananthapuram Range Deputy Inspector General of Police Sanjay Kumar Gurudin and Deputy Superintendent of Police launched an investigation.

Explosives in Kollam

Security and intelligence agencies informed that radical extremist group Popular Front of India was allegedly operating some clandestine training camps in Pathanapuram and the explosives were part of the logistics of the camp. The probe agencies have launched an investigation into the recoveries of the explosive cache, they said.

The PFI is also being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on charges of money laundering and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

(Image: PTI, Republicworld.com)