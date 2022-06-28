Republic Accesses Mohammed Zubair's Remand Copy; Says 'he Refused To Answer Questions'

On Tuesday, Republic TV accessed the remand copy of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair who was denied bail after his arrest a day earlier. At the outset, the counsel for the accused moved a bail application citing that he was not given any notice in line with the Arnesh Kumar judgment. On the other hand, the investigating officer mentioned that a notice under Section 41A (notice of appearance before police officer) of the CrPC was served to him to join the probe. However, he added that Zubair was not answering most questions put to him and not cooperating with the investigation.

Stressing that the accused has posted many controversial tweets, the IO sought his custody for one day citing the need to gather information regarding the device from which the tweet in question was made. Accepting this plea, the court held, "It is pertinent to mention that pursuant to Notice under 41A, the accused person has joined the investigation, however, he is not cooperating with the investigative agency as he is refusing to answer the questions which are being put to him. If the accused person is not cooperating with the investigative agency then the whole purpose of giving the notice under 41A would be futile".

#BREAKING on #ZubairHypocrites | Republic accesses Mohammed Zubair's remand copy, copy mentions 'notice served to him to join the investigation, however, he refused'



Tune in here -https://t.co/hBNv8QrX25 pic.twitter.com/QkLHWNZDt2 — Republic (@republic) June 28, 2022

Here is the remand copy:

The arrest of Alt News co-founder

On Monday evening, Mohammed Zubair was taken into custody by the IFSO (Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations) unit of the Delhi Police Special Cell. As per co-founder Pratik Sinha, Zubair was summoned by the police in a 2020 case in which he was already granted protection by the Delhi High Court. However, he was informed of Zubair's arrest at around 6.45 pm in another FIR for which no notice was given. The FIR was registered on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Arun Kumar on June 20.

While monitoring social media, he took cognizance of the fact that a user named Hanuman Bhakt demanded action on a 2018 tweet of Zubair with a picture having the caption 'Before 2014: Honeymoon Hotel. After 2014: Hanuman Hotel'. The FIR noted, "These words and the picture found to be used by Muhammad Zubair against a particular religious community and are highly provocative and more than sufficient to incite feeling of hatred amongst people which can be detrimental for the maintenance of public tranquility in the society". Zubair was booked under Sections 153A and 295 of the Indian Penal Code.