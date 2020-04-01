Republic Accesses Markaz Videos: Did Committee Members Mislead The Delhi Police?

6 videos of inside Hazrat Nizamuddin Markaz, accessed by Republic TV, raises several important questions. Did the Markaz committee deliberately mislead the administration? Why is it that despite repeated pleas the Markaz committee did not follow social distancing within their own premises? Why did the Markaz committee tell the police that only around 1,000 people from different states were inside the premises when the number, in reality, was much higher? In each of the videos, it is amply clear that social distancing wasn’t being followed. On each floor, over 40 attendees can be seen staying together. The attendees were from 19 different states with the maximum from Tamil Nadu. All state governments have been asked to identify the attendees and immediately quarantine them.

MHA shared details of foreigners with police

Republic TV has learnt that Delhi Police had sent two notices to the committee. The notices were sent on March 23 and March 28. In fact, this was videographed by Delhi Police whereby senior Delhi Police officials had tried to convince the committee members to immediately evacuate. Despite the notices, no concrete measures were taken by the committee members.

What they have also failed to explain is that why did the number of attendees keep increasing despite the Delhi government’s clear instructions of no public gathering. In fact, after March 13, there was a steady rise in attendees. On March 21, the Ministry of Home Affairs had shared details of 824 foreigners with the respective state polices so that they could be identified and quarantined. Around 1,746 attendees were staying in Hazrat Nizamuddin Markaz on March 21, of which 216 were foreigners and 1530 Indians.

No one at Markaz complained of illness initially

Interestingly, the Markaz committee informed the police on March 24 that 1,000 people from different states were staying inside their premises and they requested the authorities to arrange vehicles for these people. The very next day, a medical team visited Markaz but no one complained of any illness. On March 26, the SDM visited Markaz for a meeting with the committee members and the following day six people staying inside Markaz Nizamuddin were taken for medical checkup.

Thereafter on March 28, SDM and WHO team visited Markaz and 33 attendees were taken for a medical check-up to Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Hospital. Delhi Police once again intervened and on March 28, a notice was issued by ACP, Lajpat Nagar, reiterating the prohibitory orders and warning of legal action. While on one hand the committee members earlier insisted that only 1,000 attendees were inside the premises, on April 1, about 2,361 people were evacuated, screened and quarantined.

