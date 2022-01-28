In a significant judgment, the Supreme Court on Friday revoked the year-long suspension of 12 BJP MLAs from the Maharashtra Assembly, calling the action "malicious, unconstitutional" and "illegal". The BJP legislators were suspended on July 5 during the Monsoon session of the Maharashtra Legislature over the alleged manhandling of Shiv Sena MLA and presiding officer Bhaskar Jadhav in the Speaker's chamber.

A three-judge bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari, and CT Ravikumar in its order dubbed the resolution to suspend the aforesaid MLAs as "unconstitutional" "illegal" and "malicious". Republic TV has accessed the full verdict which orders the revocation of the suspension of the BJP legislators.

In conclusion to the hearings, the apex court said, "we have no hesitation in declaring that the impugned resolution to suspend the petitioners beyond the period of the remainder of the concerned Session is nonest in the eyes of law, nullity, unconstitutional, substantively illegal and irrational. The impugned resolution is, thus, declared to be ineffective in law, as the period beyond the remainder of the stated Session in which the resolution came to be passed."

It further stated, "As a result of the stated declaration, the petitioners are entitled to all consequential benefits of being members of the Legislative Assembly, on and after the expiry of the period of the remainder of the concerned Session in July 2021. The writ petitions are allowed in the above terms."

Issuing a statement on the SC verdict, NCP Minister Nawab Malik said that the Legislative secretariat will study if the court's decision applies to the Assembly or not. "The law board will study the SC's decision. It will be studied whether the Court's decision applies (to Maharashtra Assembly) or not. Then a decision would be taken," he said.

Row over suspension of BJP MLAs

Controversy erupted on July 5, 2021, during the Monsoon session of the Maharashtra Legislature when BJP MLA's Sanjay Kute, Ashish Shelar, Abhimanyu Pawar, Girish Majahan, Atul Bhatkhalkar, Parag Alavani, Harish Pimple, Ram Satpute, Jayakumar Rawal, Yogesh Sagar, Narayan Kuche and Kirtikumar Bhangdiya were suspended for one year. State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anil Parab moved a resolution in this regard which was passed by voice vote. The aforesaid legislators were accused of abusing and manhandling Shiv Sena MLA and presiding officer Bhaskar Jadhav in the Speaker's chamber.

Read SC's full order copy revoking suspension of BJP MLAs

16505_2021_33_1501_33046_Order_28-Jan-2022 by Natasha Patidar on Scribd