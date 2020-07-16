Vikas Dubey Liked To Deliver 'instant Justice'; Didn't Spare Own Family: Gangster's Kin

After Vikas Dubey was shot dead on July 10 by Uttar Pradesh police, who said that he was trying to flee after the car carrying him from Ujjain overturned on an isolated stretch of the highway on the outskirts of the city, Republic TV has come to know about an account of the psyche of the gangster who was behind the killing of 8 policemen in an ambush in Kanpur.

Dubey liked to deliver "instant justice"

Republic TV managed to speak to Vikas Dubey's brother-in-law Dinesh Tiwari who is in custody at Shivli Police station in Kanpur. He revealed that Dubey did not spare anyone, not even his own family members. Tiwari also said that Vikas Dubey was 'interested' in weapons and he liked collecting them. He also liked to deliver "instant justice" which may have led him to take a decision to attack the policemen in Kanpur.

The relative wants that Vikas Dubey's property should be auctioned or taken away by the government and be distributed to the ones who lost everything because of Dubey.

UP Police continues the hunt for other accused

An aide of gangster Vikas Dubey has been arrested and two rifles of the Uttar Pradesh police looted during the Kanpur ambush earlier this month have been recovered, police said on Tuesday. Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said that Dubey's aide Shashikant was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on him.

READ | Vikas Dubey encounter: Uttar Pradesh HC dimisses petition filed against state govt

READ | Akhilesh says UP CM’s encounter policy has failed, asks for Dubey’s call records to be made public

"Shashikant was an accused in the killing of 8 policemen (in the Kanpur ambush). He was arrested from Chaubeypur around 2.50 am," the police officer told reporters in Kanpur. "During interrogation, he admitted to his involvement in the encounter at Kanpur's Bikru and revealed that the looted AK-47 and INSAS rifles of UP Police were hidden at Dubey's house," the ADG said.

The police officer said that of the 21 named accused in the Kanpur ambush, six have been killed and four arrested so far, while a hunt is on for 11 named accused. Dubey was the sixth man to die in a police encounter after the ambush he masterminded in Kanpur's Bikru village past midnight on July 2, killing eight policemen who had come to arrest him.

READ | Vikas Dubey encounter: SC to hear plea demanding independent agency probe on Tuesday

READ | Vikas Dubey's aide arrested, 2 looted rifles recovered: UP police