Republic AVP Ghanshyam Detained By Mumbai Police As Relentless Persecution Continues

The relentless attack on Republic Media Network has continued and escalated as the network's Distribution Assistant VP Ghanshyam has been picked by the Mumbai Police's Crime Branch from his residence on Tuesday in an early morning swoopdown.

Ghanshyam has been questioned several times for over 30-40 hours by the Crime Branch unit in the alleged TRP case in the past few weeks and has been fully cooperating with the probe. This comes at a time when Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami has spent his 6th night in custody after being arrested in shocking circumstances and amid condemnable scenes in a case that was closed in 2019 and then 'reopened' by the Maharashtra Police.

Mumbai Police asked not to harass Hansa

The Bombay High Court had asked Mumbai Police to not call employees of Hansa Research every day as it heard arguments in TRP scam on Saturday. The court was hearing the plea by Hansa Research, the company that BARC-affiliate that conducts the Television Rating Points measurement that gives an idea of TV viewership. The company had filed a writ petition expressed its displeasure over the repeated summoning and on being forced to give statements against Republic Media Network in the case, further outlining the witch-hunt against the network. Essentially, the complainant in the case had alleged that it was being harassed and coerced in the resulting probe.

The TRP case investigation by Mumbai Police has been comprehensively proved to be flawed since inception, as the original complaint, the FIR filed by the police and the witness in the case had named another news channel and not at all Republic in any way. Still, the Mumbai Police commissioner had held a press conference where he had named Republic instead, with the Maharashtra government's lawyer conceding in the court later that it was at an early stage of the probe, and the Supreme Court also making sharp observations on police commissioners addressing press conferences on ongoing cases. OpIndia has also accessed tapes where a case witness is alleging he's being coerced to name Republic. The tapes are now with the CBI which has also filed a FIR.

