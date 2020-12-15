Republic CEO Vikas Khanchandani's Bail Hearing At 11 Am Wednesday; Now In Judicial Custody

In a massive development, the Sessions Court in Mumbai will hear the bail petition of Republic CEO Vikas Khanchandani at 11 am on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, the Metropolitan Magistrate court at Esplanade had remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days. This implies that Khanchandani will have to spend the night in the Taloja Central Jail. It is pertinent to note that a petition has also been filed in the Bombay High Court to seek relief for the Network's CEO.

Republic CEO's shocking arrest

Even though his anticipatory bail plea was scheduled to be heard on Monday, Republic CEO Vikas Khanchandani was arrested from his residence at 8.30 am on December 13 in connection with the alleged TRP scam. This comes days after Republic Media Network's Assistant Vice President Ghanshyam Singh was released on bail post spending 26 days in custody. After being produced in the Mumbai Metropolitan Magistrate court, the police sought his custody for 14 days. However, the court remanded the Republic CEO to police custody till December 15.

Mumbai Police alleges TRP scam

Addressing a press briefing on October 8, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh accused Republic TV and two other channels of rigging TRPs by paying viewers to keep their channels on for longer periods. But the FIR registered on October 6, 2020, made no mention of Republic TV, Republic Bharat, Republic World, or any affiliate of the Republic Media Network. Moreover, an audit inquiry by BARC confirmed that 5 households were indeed bribed to watch India Today daily for a minimum of two hours from November 2019 to May 2020.

However, interestingly, the Mumbai Police’s news conference named Republic TV. Additionally, the Supreme Court raised concerns about Param Bir Singh's statements in the media regarding the case. Already, the Maharashtra government has admitted before the Bombay High Court that Republic TV was not named in the original FIR.

