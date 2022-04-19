Republic Confronts Jahangirpuri Shooter Sonu While Being Taken To Court; Accused Stays Mum

Sonu Chikna alias Imam, who is a prime suspect in the Jahangirpur violence and was seen pointing a gun on the day of the clashes, was yet again confronted by Republic Media Network while he was being taken out of the Jahangirpur police station to head towards the court for the hearing on Tuesday. The shooter, who continued to maintain his silence over the queries, will be presented in the Rohini court today.

This is the second time when the accused remained silent over the questions pertaining to the violence after being confronted by Republic TV. This came just a day after he was apprehended by the Delhi police and was kept in police custody at the Jahangirpur police station. After spending a night behind the bars, Sonu will be now produced before the court during which the police are likely to seek his custody for more days as they remain unsatisfied with his interrogation.

Jahangirpuri violence case | Accused Sonu alias Imam alias Yunus being taken to Rohini court pic.twitter.com/8vouLYs5kG — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2022

Shooter Sonu was arrested on Monday after the Delhi police launched an extensive manhunt for more than 24 hours. It was after a video of Sonu from the day of the riots surfaced on social media showing him in a blue 'kurta' and pointing and firing guns toward the crowd. A police team also arrived in Jahangirpuri to look for Sonu Chikna, however, his family and neighbours started pelting stones at the team. In order to prevent any escalation, the Rapid Action Force (RAF) formed a human shelf to prevent clashes.

Apart from Sonu, two other main accused have been also arrested in connection to the Jahangirpuri violence incident. The two accused identified as Aslam and Ansar were produced in the court on Sunday and then on Monday and have now been sent to 14 days of judicial custody.

Image: ANI