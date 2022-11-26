Republic Confronts Punjab CM Mann Over Amritpal's Open Call For 'separatism In State'

After Amritpal Singh, a Khalistan proponent started a month-long ‘Khalsa Vaheer’ or Khalsa march with an open call for separatism under the AAP's Punjab government's nose, Republic TV on Saturday confronted Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann who returned to the state following his Gujarat campaign, on the law and order situation.

When Republic TV confronted CM Bhagwant Mann on the issue relating to law and order over Amritpal Singh's open call for separatism in Punjab, the Chief Minister evaded the question. Republic TV's reporter Amandeep who again tried to question Mann over the whole Amtripal row was sidelined by the security and the CM went away without interacting with the media personnel.

Notably, the issue pertaining to Amritpal's march can be seen as having serious national security implications, where free run has been given to a Khalistan ideologue, who continues to demand a separate 'Khalistan'. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab Government and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also continue to remain silent on the issue, despite everything happening under their nose.

It is pertinent to mention that BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa has alleged the involvement of AAP in the said march. Sirsa added that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party has been allegedly organising pro-Khalistani rallies in the state. Meanwhile, on Friday, Congress' Amrit Gill also raised questions on the Mann government over the "deteriorating law and order situation" in the state

Republic confronts Amritpal Singh

Republic confronted Amritpal Singh during his march near the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Thursday in order to know what he was up to. Amritpal Singh said, "You know there is a genocide going on...The Indian state is committing genocide against Sikhs...There is a drug genocide and cultural genocide...And there is a mass migration to other countries. So what we have started is to revive our traditional system, revive our traditional way to do the preaching...That's what we are doing...We are starting from Darbar Sahib and taking this to Anantapur sahib within a month...We will be doing and we will be staying overnight in some places and doing the preaching."

When asked what was their goal, Amritpal Singh added, "Freedom to preach, freedom to practice of religion...We have been through multiple genocides, if you go to this area of Punjab, there are hundreds of thousands of people killed in fake encounters, except judicial killings...There are mass rapes, now we are facing mass migration, and there is no education policy. Farmers are committing suicide. We want freedom from this because we lost our empire to the Britishers in 1849 and we are asking for that empire back."