Republic Confronts Sanjay Pandey Over Phone Tapping Case, Ex-Mumbai CP Ducks Questions

In the wake of the NSE phone tapping scandal, Republic TV on Tuesday confronted Mumbai's ex-top cop Sanjay Pandey over the alleged links of his firm iSec Securities Pvt. Ltd to the case. When Republic TV questioned whether business journalist Sucheta Dalal introduced his firm to National Stock Exchange (NSE) managing director and CEO Chitra Ramkrishna, and Ravi Narain, Sanjay Pandey was seen ducking the questions.

In March 2001, Sanjay Pandey incorporated a company called iSec Securities Pvt. Ltd which conducted a security audit of NSE around the time when co-location irregularities allegedly took place. As per sources, Ramkrishna and Narain claimed that top business journalist Sucheta Dalal introduced Sanjay Pandey's family firm to them.

She was quizzed by the CBI from 9 to 6.30 pm on July 16, in the case. While conceding that she knew Sanjay Pandey since 1994-95, Dalal refuted having anything to do with his business deals especially his dealings with the NSE. When asked by the CBI whether she had introduced Pandey to Ravi Narain, the business journalist replied that she had no such recollection.

ED, CBI file 2 fresh cases against Sanjay Pandey

In a big blow to Sanjay Pandey, two more cases were registered against the former Mumbai police commissioner, National Stock Exchange (NSE) managing director and CEO Chitra Ramkrishna, and Ravi Narain in connection with the illegal phone tapping case and co-location scam on Monday. One case has been registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the other by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

According to sources, despite Pandey’s firm iSec Securities Pvt. Ltd not having the expertise to audit the brokers asked by NSE, subcontracted it to small-time audit firms or CAs and paid them around Rs 5,000 each to carry out the audits. Pandey’s firm was paid Rs 12.5 crore in all by NSE to audit the bourse. This includes Rs 4.45 crores paid for allegedly ‘snooping on its employees’. In connection with these allegations, the CBI has filed its third FIR against Pandey, Ramkrishna, and Narain while the ED has filed an ECIR.

The 1986-batch IPS officer who retired on June 30 also served as acting Maharashtra Director General of Police from April 2021 to February 2022.