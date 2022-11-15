Republic Confronts Shraddha's Killer Aaftab As Delhi Police Escorts Him To Mehrauli Forest

Accused in the Shraddha murder case, Aaftab Poonawala has been taken to the jungle in the Mehrauli area where he allegedly disposed of his live-in partner's chopped body parts after murdering her.

Accused Aaftab Poonawala at crime scene in Mehrauli Forest

The Delhi police on Tuesday took him to the jungle for the recreation of the scene and to recover the dumped body parts of Shraddha and the weapon used in the heinous crime. In the video, Aaftab can be seen wearing a blue sweater, and black pants. His face was covered with a white cloth as the police team escorted him inside the jungle. The accused confessed to the police during interrogation that he used to take the pieces of the dead body for disposal at 2:00 am due to the little movement of people at this hour.

Republic TV also confronted Aaftab and questioned him, but the accused stayed silent. The Delhi police is probing into the conspiracy angle, whether Aaftab pre-planned and rented the Chhatarpur flat to kill Shraddha as the murder took place within three days of them shifting.

Aaftab stayed active on Shraddha's social media

Aftab remained active on Shraddha Walker's social media accounts in a bid to avoid suspicion and conceal the gruesome murder of his live-in partner. As per sources, the duo moved into a flat in South Delhi's Chhattarpur Pahadi area on May 15 after which their relationship turned sour and they used to quarrel on a regular basis. After three days of moving in, Shraddha was strangulated, murdered, and chopped into 35 pieces by her boyfriend.

After allegedly killing her, Poonawalla used to impersonate Walker on social media apps and chatted with her friends until June 9, so that they do not get suspicious. When her status remained inactive for long thereafter, her friends informed her family members, who in turn approached the police.

As police seized the electronic devices of the Aaftab, it was also revealed that he had googled methods of cleaning blood stains from the floor, how to dispose of clothes, about some chemicals, and read about human anatomy after committing the murder.

After killing Sharddha, he used a saw to dismember her and purchased a 300-litre refrigerator to store the chopped body parts. "He cut her body for two days," an official said. Aaftab packed the refrigerator's deep freezer with the pieces and put the remaining ones in the bottom tray. After some time, he would take the frozen pieces out to deep freeze those kept in the tray. Additional DCP South district Ankit Chauhan told Republic that the accused kept disposing of the body parts over the period of months, and in the meantime, he stored the body parts in this fridge.

He also used to sleep in the same room where he murdered his partner in order to avoid suspicion, ordered food, and allegedly used incense sticks and potpourri to ward off the unpleasant odour.

DCP Ankit Chauhan said, "When the victim girl (Shraddha) went missing, the girl's friend informed her father who got suspicious and approached the Mumbai Police. Then they came to Mehrauli Police Station and we immediately initiated legal action, thereafter everything was disclosed".