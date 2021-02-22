Republic Day Violence: Delhi Police Arrests Weapon Wielding Vandal Jaspreet Singh

The Delhi Police on Monday arrested Republic Day violence accused Jaspreet Singh who was seen brandishing a weapon on the ramparts of the Red Fort. The 29-year-old was photographed climbing one of the tombs of the Red Fort and is said to be behind Maninder 'Moni' Singh, one of the key accused who waived swords standing atop the monument.

In the footage accessed by the Delhi Police, Jaspreet Singh alias Sunny can be seen carrying out an offensive gesture holding a steel tensile installed at the Red Fort. He is said to be a resident of Swaroop Nagar, New Delhi.

Last week, 'Moni', said to be the most wanted accused from the incident was arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell from a bus stop near Delhi's Pitampura area. According to sources, 2 swords have also been recovered from Maninder Singh's residence in Swaroop Nagar. He has been identified as the vandal swinging swords with both hands at Red Fort on Republic Day. Meanwhile, other accused, Sukhdev Singh, Iqbal Singh, and projected mastermind behind the Red Fort breach Punjabi actor-singer Deep Sidhu are also in police custody at the moment.

Moreover, the Delhi Police has released photographs of over 200 people who were allegedly involved in the violence that broke out in the national capital on January 26. This has been done for identification purposes.

"We have released the pictures and the process of identification (of the people) has been started," a senior police officer told news agency PTI.

On Republic Day, shock gripped the nation as thousands of farmers who had promised to hold a peaceful 'tractor rally' on the occasion of Republic Day turned rogue waving swords and sticks and breaking through the barricades of their designated rally route to enter Central Delhi. The anarchy reached a crescendo after protestors breached the Red Fort ramparts, pulling down its gates with their tractors, and planting their religious flag atop its podiums.

