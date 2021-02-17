Republic Day Violence: Delhi Police Seek Details On 'toolkit' From Google, Twitter & Zoom

In the latest development in the Republic Day conspiracy probe, the Delhi Police on Wednesday sought details from social media giants-- Google, Twitter, and Zoom with regards to the 'toolkit' that was created over the farmer protests. Details of the Google ID that was used to upload the toolkit, details of Twitter handles, and details of the Zoom meeting hosted by the PJF to discuss the protest toolkit have been sought from the social media officials.

Moreover, the Delhi Police has also demanded information of all the 'verified' accounts on Twitter that were involved in the development of the toolkit, as well as those who were to be tagged as a part of the protest.

Names of all those who attended the Zoom call with Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) leader Mo Dhaliwal have been demanded from the video-calling app. As per the Delhi Police, about 60-70 persons had attended a Zoom meeting on January 11 organized by pro-Khalistani outfit--Poetic Justice Foundation to shape the modalities for the protests on Republic Day.

Read: Naqvi Reacts To Disha Ravi's Arrest; Says Part Of 'global Conspiracy To Defame India'

Read: Delhi Police Unearths Role Of Pieter Friedrich In 'toolkit' Probe, Mentions Link With ISI

Delhi Police on 'toolkit' probe

The initial examination of the Delhi Police has revealed that Nikita Jacob, her associate Shantanu and Disha Ravi had created the Google 'toolkit' document. The email account created by Shantanu is the owner of this document. All others are its editors.

A woman named Puneet who is based in Canada connected these people to the pro-Khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation and through them, created the Google toolkit document titled 'Farmer Global Strike and Global Day of Action- 26th January'.

On January 11, Nikita and Shantanu attended a Zoom meeting organized by Poetic Justice Foundation in which the modalities of the-- 'Global Day of Action' was worked out.

According to the Delhi Police, the 'action plan' in the toolkit document was executed in a 'copycat manner' on January 26 resulting in violence that was witnessed in the national capital and the breach of the iconic Red Fort.

Days later, the 'toolkit' was uploaded on Twitter by famed climate activist Greta Thunberg on February 3 in which she accidentally shared the action plan that had already been executed on January 26, revealing how an international conspiracy was at play through the farmers' agitation. It was shortly deleted with an edited, watered-down version of it being posted online.

Read: Toolkit Case: Delhi Police Refutes Disha Ravi's Editing Claim; Says 'shared Doc To Greta'

Read: Nikita Jacob Gets Transit Pre-arrest Bail In Toolkit Case & 3 Weeks To Seek Further Relief