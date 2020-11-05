Republic Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy Summoned Again By Mumbai Police

Republic TV Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy has been summoned again by the Mumbai Police. The journalist, who had been covering the arrest of Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and subsequent journey to Alibag, is on his way back to the city to co-operate with the officials at the NM Joshi Marg police station. This was the fourth time that the journalist was summoned by the Mumbai Police, and it was once again over the British-era Section 3(1).

Niranjan Narayanaswamy summoned by Mumbai Police

In a video message, Niranjan Narayanaswamy stated that he was trying to make it on time, the scheduled time being 3pm and was en route via road from Alibag to Mumbai. He shared how Mumbai Police first questioned him on the TRP scam.

"They questioned me on the Hansa document and it turns out that even the court had taken it into consideration and called it genuine and in public domain. And today, the Hansa has moved a writ petition in the high court, while exposing the crime branch and said that they were being coerced to contest the Hansa complaint that reached Republic TV," Narayanaswamy said.

He also highlighted that he had been summoned over the Section 3(1) case for the second time. Narayanaswamy shared that he objected to the questioning about the sources over the story on Param Bir Singh and also details of the employees and the process of the newsroom features.

Arnab Goswami arrested

Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was physically assaulted and arrested by the Maharashtra Police on Wednesday in a 2018 abetment to suicide case that had then been closed and now 'reopened' by the police. A court in Alibaug in Maharashtra's Raigad district remanded Arnab Goswami in judicial custody for 14 days and rejected the police custody demanded by the cops.

Bombay HC to hear Arnab Goswami's plea against arrest

The Bombay High Court will hear Arnab's petition against his illegal and unlawful arrest at 3 PM on Thursday. Petitions have also been filed with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and Maharashtra Human Rights Commission (MHRC) against the shocking physical assault and subsequent on Arnab by the Maharashtra Police on Wednesday. Arnab was dragged out of his own home as nearly 40-50 police officers cordoned off his residence. Moreover, the cops also attacked his 20-year-old son and manhandled him as he tried to capture the brazen attack by the Mumbai Police on camera.

