Republic Moves NHRC Seeking Crew's Release, Points At 'rights Violation By Police' In Plea

As Republic TV's reporter Anuj Kumar, video journalist Yashpaljit Singh, and Ola cab driver Pradeep Dilip Dhanavade continue to remain detained in Raigad for the third consecutive day, the media house in its plea to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday, has highlighted Maharashtra police's malafide move. Anuj is currently being interrogated in police custody at Karjat - asking him to reveal his sources, lead and the story he was pursuing. Anuj has also been denied legal representation, which has prompted Republic TV to move the Bombay High Court while petitioning to the NHRC. The human rights body has confirmed receiving Republic's plea.

Republic moves NHRC over Uddhav cops' illegal and brazen detention of reporter Anuj

Republic moves NHRC: Plea details

Republic's two-page petition lists the malafide motivated manner in which Maharashtra police demanded custody without offering legal representation to Anuj and our other team members.

It also stated explains the 'illegal detention' of our reporter and video journalist violating human and fundamental rights assured under the Constitution's Article 1 (D), Article 21.

We have been informed that our reporter is being strongly pressured by the state machinery in Maharashtra to reveal his story, his leads, and his sources, in complete violation of the right to report protected by the Constitution of India

Why has Anuj been 'illegally detained'?

On Tuesday night, Anuj Kumar along with VJ Yashpaljit Singh and their Ola driver Pradeep Dilip Dhanavade had travelled to Karjat following a lead of an investigative story. In the wee hours of Wednesday, Maharashtra police detained all three to a four-day custody.

Furthermore, Republic was not given a remand copy by the Maharashtra police, hindering our efforts to seek our team's bail. Anuj and his colleagues have been denied legal representation. Apart from petitioning NHRC, Republic Media Network has also moved the Bombay High Court, seeking Anuj and his colleagues' immediate release.

