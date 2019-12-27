REPUBLIC INVESTIGATION PART 2: From Acid Bottles To Cricket Bats; Protestors Were Armed

In Part 2 of the investigation, Republic TV’s Special Investigation Team has come across some chilling details. Police across multiple states believe that people were being provoked and mobilised through incendiary messages that were doing the rounds on several Whatsapp groups. Republic TV has accessed the entire WhatsApp chat file which is now under the scanner of various state polices. It appears that deliberate attempts were made to provoke people. There was an open call for violence and arson. Sample the following Whatsapp groups that were created in the national capital on the night of 14th December and several messages were circulated on 16th December. Top police sources believe that these messages played a crucial role in provoking the people who were out on the streets to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
Delhi Police Sources say they have come across several WhatsApp groups that were created on 14th December. In these WhatsApp groups, student leaders affiliated to political parties were also found posting provocative messages.
Islamic outfits PFI, SIMI supected behind UP violence, death toll rises to 17
Anti-CAA violent protests: SDPI & PFI under police scanner for allegedly inciting violence
REPUBLIC INVESTIGATION PART 1: PFI started planning earlier this year