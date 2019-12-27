REPUBLIC INVESTIGATION PART 2: From Acid Bottles To Cricket Bats; Protestors Were Armed

In Part 2 of the investigation, Republic TV’s Special Investigation Team has come across some chilling details. Police across multiple states believe that people were being provoked and mobilised through incendiary messages that were doing the rounds on several Whatsapp groups. Republic TV has accessed the entire WhatsApp chat file which is now under the scanner of various state polices. It appears that deliberate attempts were made to provoke people. There was an open call for violence and arson. Sample the following Whatsapp groups that were created in the national capital on the night of 14th December and several messages were circulated on 16th December. Top police sources believe that these messages played a crucial role in provoking the people who were out on the streets to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

WHATSAPP GROUP: #6 STAY INFORMED

WHATSAPP GROUP: JAMIA WELFARE



Delhi Police Sources say they have come across several WhatsApp groups that were created on 14th December. In these WhatsApp groups, student leaders affiliated to political parties were also found posting provocative messages.

THE JIHAD CALL



'BRING BATS AT PROTEST'

Other messages in the WhatsApp group 'Let's p'

Jihad justification: 'Islam ke andar jihad karna jayaz hai hi lekin uski bhi ek shuruat hai. Allah na kare ke hamare Hindustan mein aaisi nowbat aai. Agar hoga to Inshallah hum bhi Jihad ke upar apne sar kalam aur sar ko kaatne ke liye hamesha taiyar rahenge or katnne ke liye'

'Islam ke andar jihad karna jayaz hai hi lekin uski bhi ek shuruat hai. Allah na kare ke hamare Hindustan mein aaisi nowbat aai. Agar hoga to Inshallah hum bhi Jihad ke upar apne sar kalam aur sar ko kaatne ke liye hamesha taiyar rahenge or katnne ke liye' 'Attack police call': 'Police wale aap logo ko mare to red chilli powder rakhlo aapne pass'

'Police wale aap logo ko mare to red chilli powder rakhlo aapne pass' 'Make it Pakistan': 'Pakistan to isey banana hai... Insha Allah'

'Pakistan to isey banana hai... Insha Allah' Foreign intervention?: 'I have found the Mechanism to report International Criminal court individually. We all can write to them individually on there mail with attached proofs of Genocide of Muslims and Crime Against Humanity'

'I have found the Mechanism to report International Criminal court individually. We all can write to them individually on there mail with attached proofs of Genocide of Muslims and Crime Against Humanity' Provocation: 'Tum lash ko meri gusal na do bas khoon me lithdi rehne do. Kal khoon-e-shahadat me lithda yeh jism unhe dikhlayenge' and abusing cops calling them 'dogs', instigating to attack the police.

'Tum lash ko meri gusal na do bas khoon me lithdi rehne do. Kal khoon-e-shahadat me lithda yeh jism unhe dikhlayenge' and abusing cops calling them 'dogs', instigating to attack the police. Protest call: 'Protest continue rehna chahiye chahe situation chahe kuch bhi ho........bcoz ye bs protest ko rokne ke liye hua hai or protest hi khatam ho gaya to koi wajood nahi rahega hamari baaton ka....aaj nahi to kabhi nahi'

REPUBLIC INVESTIGATION PART 1: PFI started planning earlier this year