Republic Media Network CFO S Sundaram's Interrogation By Mumbai Police Concludes

Addressing the media after being interrogated by the Mumbai Police for nearly 5 and a half hours on Wednesday, Republic Media Network's Chief Financial Officer S Sundaram stated that no questions pertaining to the TV programme on the Bandra gathering were asked to him. Sundaram clarified that he was questioned about the company and its finances. Earlier, the CFO had been interrogated at the NM Joshi Marg Police Station on May 2 for over 7 hours. He observed that the questions were almost the same as the last time.

Republic Media Network's CFO remarked, "My questioning was continuously going on. Their questioning was not regarding the programme."

#BREAKING | After 6 hours, the interrogation of #Republic Media Network CFO S Sundaram has ended. Editor-in-Chief #ArnabGoswami has just entered the NM Joshi Marg Police Station for Questioning after a wait of 3 hourshttps://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/nJqKApsUMk — Republic (@republic) June 10, 2020

Read: Arnab Goswami Says "Truth Is On My Side; We Will Win," Before Mumbai Police Interrogation

Read: Mumbai Police Summons Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Here's His Full Statement

Arnab's interrogation delayed

Meanwhile, Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami revealed that the Mumbai Police was delaying his interrogation. He had been instructed to be present at 2 pm for interrogation in a case registered against the Republic Media Network's coverage of the crowd gathering in Bandra on April 14. Mentioning that he was waiting outside for the last 1.5-2 hours, Arnab requested the police personnel to commence his interrogation. Thereafter, he demanded reason as to the Mumbai Police's attempt to obstruct him from fulfilling his professional duty.

#LIVE | #ArnabGoswami has requested the Mumbai police to not stop him from broadcasting his shows on #Republic and to start the interrogation.



Tune in to watch latest updates - https://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/W9QeyQ9V7B — Republic (@republic) June 10, 2020

ARNAB’S PREVIOUS INTERROGATION

Arnab Goswami was previously interrogated at the NM Joshi Marg Police Station for 12 and a half hours on April 27 regarding a debate on the Palghar lynching case. Speaking to the media after being interrogated, he had stated back then that he stood by his comments made in the course of the programme.

REPUBLIC EXPOSED THE TRUTH OF THE BANDRA GATHERING

The latest development in the Bandra gathering case comes even as the Republic Media Network broadcast exposed how the entire gathering in Bandra during the COVID-19 lockdown was orchestrated, and one that was engineered to create a law and order problem. Moreover, Vinay Dubey who allegedly instigated those gathered was arrested by the Mumbai Police after the Republic report. In fact, as a follow-up, Republic Media Network also broadcast tapes in which those gathered at Bandra were discussing ‘money’ and how they were asked to gather at 4 pm that evening.