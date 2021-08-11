Republic PETITION: It's Time To Hold Parliament Accountable - Here's How To Sign Up

The Parliament, which is considered as the temple of democracy has become a centre of mayhem at the hands of some elected representatives, for whom over 88.5 crore Indians voted in 2019 to voice their concerns in the House.

However, the scenes playing out in the Parliament, come as a slap in the face and faith of every citizen. Ever since the beginning of the Monsoon Session, the Parliament has witnessed constant uproar by Opposition leaders over issues ranging from farm laws to Pegasus and the COVID-19 crisis. However, instead of addressing people's grievances, holding discussions, and demanding answers from the government, the 'esteemed' Members of Parliament resorted to sloganeering, violence, and worst of all, attack on the Rajya Sabha chair.

The 10-sitting session saw not just walkouts, mayhem, protests, and disruptions but the overt insult of Parliament. On 10 August 2021, Congress MP Pratap Singh Bajwa, in the Rajya Sabha, stood on a table and flung the rulebook at the Chair. All this while, a cohort of Opposition MPs sloganeered and cheered him on.

Over Rs 130 crore of taxpayer money has gone down the drain as Opposition leaders wasted the crucial hours of the Monsoon Session this year. The legislative action and discussion that was needed to uplift, support, benefit and empower citizens was shafted during this period.

The people of India cannot forgive these deplorable actions. It is time to demand accountability from the elected MPs. The Parliament Members who serve the people have put the citizens to shame. It is time to campaign for accountability.

Parliament Monsoon session marred by protests; VP Venkaiah Naidu breaks down

The business of both the Houses of the Parliament has remained majorly disrupted due to the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over the issues including farmers' protest, Pegasus spyware, COVID-19, and inflation. After days of drama and little productivity, the Lok Sabha adjourned sine dine on Wednesday. The Lok Sabha ran for only 74 hrs, 46 minutes in the session

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla addressed the constant disruptions by the opposition which led to the fall in the productivity of the Monsoon session saying that the citizens expected parliament to function as a temple of democracy.

Meanwhile, chaotic scenes in the Rajya Sabha forced Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu to break down while addressing the house on Wednesday. Anguished by the behaviour of several opposition members, Naidu condemned the stalling of Parliament proceedings. He asserted that the seat of the Chairman is a sacred one and that he was disturbed to see some members on the table.