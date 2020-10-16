Republic Replied To All Four Notices Issued By Maharashtra Assembly, Read The Timeline

With Maharashtra Assembly issuing a fourth notice to Republic Network Media Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on Friday, regarding the breach of privilege motion passed against him by the Maharashtra Assembly & Legislative Council, Republic has replied to every notice issued by it. The first show-cause notice was issued to Arnab on 16 September by the Maharashtra Assembly. In response, Republic has approached the Supreme Court challenging the notice and the SC has issued a notice to the Assembly regarding the case. The Assembly has not replied to the SC notice till date.

Maha Assembly gives Arnab 10 mins to appear before assembly, Republic will approach Court

Timeline of notices

16 September 2020: Show cause notice issued to Arnab regarding breach of privilege

30 September 2020: Writ Petition filed and heard by SC-bench headed by CJI SA Bobde

1 October: Notice issued by SC registrar to Maharashtra Assembly, but no reply given

5 October 2020: Arnab sends email to Speaker seeking time to respond, given matter is before SC

13 October 2020: Arnab gets 2 letters from Maharashtra Vidhan Mandal Sachivalaya

15 October 2020: Arnab responds to Assembly notices

16 October 2020: Arnab gets another notice at 2:50 PM, telling him to appear before assembly in 10 minutes.

Reacting to the notice, Arnab said, "We are getting notice after notice from the Maharashtra Assembly, but they are not accepting our replies - which is patently illegal, unconstitutional. The purpose of the Maharashtra assembly is to serve the people of Maharashtra and not use interlopers to fix Republic. I am at the Supreme Court in this matter and you send me a notice at 2:50 PM to appear before the Assembly at 3 PM. What does this mean? They have shown their vendetta in public today."

Republic has already moved the Supreme Court in this matter challenging the breach of privilege motion against Arnab, by the Maharashtra Legislative assembly and council, arguing that the privileges of an Assembly could not be used against someone outside of the House. Maintaining that Arnab has not 'hindered the working of the house', Republic has pointed out that the Assembly never had the authority to exceed its privilege. The SC-bench headed by CJI S A Bobade has issued a notice in the matter. The matter is still underway in the Supreme Court.

