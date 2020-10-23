Republic To File Interim Action In High Court Over Mumbai Police's Section 91 Witch-hunt

The Republic Media Network won’t relent to the witch-hunt being carried out by Mumbai Police even as the latter's attempts to frame the network in TRP Scam fell apart completely. The media network will be filing an interim application in court in response to the shocking Section 91 notice issued against it, that effectively and sought details of each and every expense, every employee, among others.

Conspiracy against Republic

In a recent development, Mumbai Police has taken an unbelievable line of questioning as they sought details of every transaction and detail of every journalist with the Network. The Mumbai Police has effectively sought costs of coffee vending machine, air-conditioning equipment, furniture, gardening, make up, suits and even hair brush, toilet paper, tissue papers, A4 paper and other stationery. Effectively even payments made to housekeeping staff have all been sought by Mumbai Police. Shockingly, the Mumbai Police wanted to furnish all these details from four years in just 12 hours.

The witch-hunt followed an agonising ordeal that journalist Pradeep Bhandari was put through, the multiple round questioning of Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy, the summons to Senior Executive Editor Abhishek Kapoor, Republic Media Network's CEO, CFO and top distribution executives, for a total of more than 100 hours. Moreover, Param Bir Singh has brought in the Economics Offences Wing to probe Republic TV, which is also evident from the Section 91 notice.

Moreover, the efforts led by the Maha Vikas Aghadi in 'shutting' Republic Media Network down was exposed in two sting operations. A sting in the Mumbai Congress HQ revealed that a special team was constituted to target Republic Media Network, while a sting on sitting Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik confirmed a vile and vicious conspiracy against the network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami.

Republic Media Network's statement on Section 91 notice

Republic Media Network has now been issued a Section 91 notice by the Mumbai Police to submit details of every single transaction the organisation has entered into ever since its inception. As part of the ongoing witch-hunt against Republic Media Network by the Mumbai Police led by Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, preposterous details of our financial, contractual and transaction details have been sought.

The CFO of the Republic Media Network on 22 October 2020 was issued a notice under Section 91 of the CrPC whereby details of “valuation report”, “ledger copies”, “trade receivables”, “broadcasting expenses”, “employee benefit expenses”, “promotion expenses” amongst others have been sought. This effectively means from electricity bills to editing machine expenses, to details of provident funds of employees, to details of loans issued to employees for medical emergencies, to the cost of cameras, to cost of studio maintenance, to the cost of purchasing hand sanitizers, to carpeting costs in the office - every single ledger and expense detail has been sought.

This is a brazen, blatant and shocking attack on press freedom. The Mumbai Police has effectively sought details of every single employee and every single journalist at the Republic Media Network. This an overt attempt to harass a news organisation, infringe on its operations, and bring back the Emergency-era way of functioning. There is a clear and motivated attempt by the Mumbai Police to target Republic Media Network which has been falsely named in the TRP scam case.

Republic Media Network will stand tall amidst the pressure tactics. Republic Media Network will continue to put the news first, the truth first and the nation first. We shall fight every strong-arm tactic in the court of public opinion and the courts of law.

