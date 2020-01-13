Goons Attack Republic TV's Crew Again At Jamia; Intimidation Fails, Reporting Continues

After being dragged and thrown out of the Jamia Millia University Vice-Chancellor's office on Monday, Republic TV's crew was heckled and were told to switch off cameras, blocking them from reporting about the students' protests. Visuals show Republic TV's legal editor Rhythm Bharadwaj, Correspondent Sumi Rajappan who were reporting outside the VC office were first gheraoed, heckled and then finally forced to vacate the area as protestors started sloganeering against the media. Moreover, after incessant heckling, the reporters were forced out of the university itself by the security guards.

SHOCKING: Republic TV crew attacked on Jamia campus, goons try to delete camera footage

Republic crew attacked at Jamia

Previously, Republic TV's crew was blocked from reporting by the protestors in the VC office. Visuals show the shocking attempts of protestors who had gheraoed the Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar's office with four demands to delete the footage captured by Republic TV's crew. Officials at the VC office too are heard repeatedly asking whether the cameras are off while interacting with protesting students.

Talking to the protesting students, a voice is heard asking, "What is happening in my office? Sit and explain. Now you have entered my office. Please turn off the cameras". Meanwhile, a protestor is seen trying to block the media saying, "There is no going back from here. Give us your camera's chip."

Jamia Students Gherao VC's Office, seek FIR against Delhi police on Dec 15 violence

Jamia students gherao VC office

Earlier in the day, Hundreds of Jamia Millia Islamia students gheraoed Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar's office demanding registration of an FIR against Delhi Police in connection with last month's violence on the campus. They have also demanded that the VC must establish a proper communication channel with students on issues. Moreover, the students have asked the university to reschedule examinations and to file an FIR against the Delhi police for its crackdown which left more than 100 injured.

'Protest at Jamia against CAA was pre-planned, outsiders were involved': Delhi Police

What happened at Jamia University?

On December 15, the university witnessed violent clashes after students were stopped from marching to the parliament protesting the Citizenship Act. While students stated that police resorted to lathi-charge and tear gas, the police have claimed that they were forced to do so after students refused to stop their march when requested. While over 100 students have been injured with one student losing an eye, Delhi Police stated that 10 people with criminal background have been arrested in connection with the violence during the protests - none of them were students.

Delhi police names JNUSU students behind three attacks- Jan 3,4 & 5, narrates sequence