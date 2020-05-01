Republic TV Questions Congress Leader Who Barged Into Mumbai Hospital, Targeted Doctors

In a big impact after Republic TV showed CCTV visuals of a Congress municipal corporator seemingly barging into a Mumbai hospital and misbehaving with the doctors, Mumbai Police has now asked the hospital authorities to physically come and file their complaint. The hospital authorities said that they were earlier told by Mumbai Police to file an online complaint, which they did.

Republic TV also questioned the Congress leader & municipal corporator Meher Haider. While the leader has said that she will not apologize, she has gone on to blame the hospital authorities for misbehaving with her and demanded their apology. Haider, while speaking to Republic TV, said that she was screened when she entered the hospital and accused the hospital of not following the 32 percent quota instruction by the BMC. When asked about the visuals of her banging the doors, calling a doctor 'drunk' and entering the ICU, she said that she isn't sure if the concerned person was a doctor, sensationally claiming that the hospital could have meddled with the footage.

What was the incident?

In a shocking incident that took place on April 24 but and has come to light on Friday, a Congress leader allegedly barged into a Mumbai hospital and misbehaved with doctors. Congress leader & Municipal Corporator Maher Haider reportedly on April 24 and April 25 barged into Global Hospital and Research Centre after which the hospital management has filed a complaint. However, the Mumbai Police has not yet filed an FIR on the said case even a week after the incident.

In the complaint, the hospital alleges that she 'unauthorisedly, illegally and unlawfully' entered the hospital without information and without any appointment at 12 o'clock on April 24. They said that she entered the hospital's patients wards, 'thereby disrupting the hospital's rules and decorum, and endangered the lives of patients.' The hospital authorities state that she stayed in the hospital for 45 minutes and yelled at the doctors. The complaint also alleges that she called a doctor 'drunk' and threatened the authorities to turn the hospital into a Covid quarantine centre. The complaint also states that the Municipal Corporator disturbed ailing patients and endangered their lives.

