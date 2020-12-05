Republic's AVP Ghanshyam Singh Granted Bail After 25 Days In Taloja Jail In Fraud TRP Case

On Saturday, a court in Mumbai granted bail to Republic Media Network's Assistant Vice President Ghanshyam Singh, 25 days after he was arrested by Mumbai Police's crime branch. Ghanshyam Singh was lodged at the Taloja Central Jail after Mumbai Police's Crime Branch arrested him from his residence at 7.40 am on November 10. Initially, he was remanded to police custody and later sent to Taloja jail. After his arrest, shockingly, Ghanshyam was produced in court with a black cloth covering his face and paraded like a terrorist.

#BREAKING | Bail granted to Republic's AVP Ghanshyam Singh who has been in jail for 25 days; Tune in for #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/tkPcIva5Al — Republic (@republic) December 5, 2020

Earlier, the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) had asked Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh to appear before it at 11 am on November 27. This was in connection with a complaint filed by advocate Aditya Mishra on the arrest of Ghanshyam Singh in the TRP scam probe. Mishra called upon the state human rights panel to show cause Mumbai Police as to why they arrested Singh when the FIR in the TRP case doesn't name Republic TV. As a part of his complaint, he also quoted Hansa Research accusing the Mumbai Police of pressurising its officials to implicate Republic TV.

Mumbai Police alleges 'fake TRP' scam

Addressing a press briefing on October 8, The Mumbai Police Commissioner accused Republic TV and two other channels of rigging TRPs by paying viewers to keep their channels on for longer periods. But the FIR registered on October 6, 2020, made no mention of Republic TV, Republic Bharat, Republic World, or any affiliate of the Republic Media Network, instead naming another channel.

The Mumbai Police has since continued to shift the goalposts— from accusing the Network of indulging in “suspicious money trails” which were established to be legitimate advertisement transactions, to claiming it was part of a hawala racket.

Significantly, the original complainant in the TRP case, Hansa Research, via a Writ Petition, has taken Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, API Sachin Vaze, and the state of Maharashtra to court alleging that the state machinery was coercing them to implicate Republic in the course of the TRP case investigation. Tapes of alleged witness coercion by Mumbai Police in the TRP case had also emerged and were reported by OpIndia. The digital news platform has handed the copies of the tapes to the CBI.

In the latest developments, the ED has started its investigation after filing a FIR in the case. Sources told Republic that the ED has merged all existing TRP cases and the monetary transaction allegations will be part of their investigation. Sources also confirmed that the Mumbai Police investigation so far in the TRP case will be now under the ED's scanner. The ED will probe the allegations pertaining to money-laundering, as was claimed by the Mumbai Police in the TRP scam.

